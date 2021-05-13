Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

More than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day

2 Comments
BENGALURU/NEW DELHI

India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday, while infections stayed below 400,000 for a fourth day, though the virus has become rampant in rural areas where cases can go unreported due to a lack of testing.

Experts remain unsure when numbers will peak and concern is growing about the transmissibility of the variant that is driving infections in India and spreading worldwide.

Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, said most models had predicted a peak this week and that the country could be seeing signs of that trend.

Still, the number of new cases each day is large enough to overwhelm hospitals, she said on Twitter. "The key word is cautious optimism."

The situation is particularly bad in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with a population of over 230 million. Television pictures have shown families weeping over the dead in rural hospitals or camping in wards to tend the sick.

Bodies have washed up in the Ganges, the river that flows through the state, as crematoriums are overwhelmed and wood for funeral pyres is in short supply.

"Official statistics give you no idea of the devastating pandemic that is raging through rural UP," wrote well-known activist and opposition politician Yogendra Yadav in The Print.

"Widespread ignorance, lack of nearby or adequate testing facilities, official and unofficial cap on testing and inordinate delays in test reports have meant that in village after village, virtually no one has been tested, while scores of people complain of a ‘strange fever’".

According to health ministry data, India had 362,727 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120.

The surge in infections has been accompanied by a slowdown in vaccinations, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccinations would be open to all adults from May 1.

Two states - Karnataka, which includes tech hub Bengaluru, and Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai - have announced they will temporarily suspend vaccination for people aged 18-44 years as they prioritize those over 45 who need their second dose.

India is the world's largest vaccine producer, but has run low on stocks in the face of the huge demand. As of Thursday, it had fully vaccinated just over 38.2 million people, or about 2.8% of a population of about 1.35 billion, government data shows.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

"Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, said most models had predicted a peak this week and that the country could be seeing signs of that trend."

This lady herself estimated that more than one million Indians are dead due to COVID but not part of statistics due to massive undercounting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTHIBTwgLaQ

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Seems like Modi found his 'Final Solution' to solve India's overpopulation problem. Unlike the Nazis though, it is not just one community which is being wiped off.

"Bodies have washed up in the Ganges, the river that flows through the state, as crematoriums are overwhelmed and wood for funeral pyres is in short supply."

That used to happen even when there was no COVID. Some idiots would turn a bind eye to it, but if anyone reports or writes about it these moron bhakts claim that it is an attack on their religious sentiments.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog