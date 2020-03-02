Newsletter Signup Register / Login
N Korea fires two projectiles off east coast into sea, S Korea says

1 Comment
SEOUL

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, South Korea's defense ministry said.

The ministry said the projectiles were fired from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, where North Korea has fired a series of short-range missiles.

The ministry did not provide details of the projectiles but said it is watching for any additional launches.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw military drills on Friday, a rare public outing amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isolated country.

Looks like the North Korean government aren’t going to let the Coronavirus problem interfere with everyday life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

