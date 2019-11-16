Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

N Korea says lack of progress casts doubt on prospects for future summit with U.S.

1 Comment
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL

North Korea said on Friday that a lack of progress in implementing agreements made between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cast doubt on prospects for a future summit, state news agency KCNA said.

"The U.S. has done nothing for implementing the joint statement" from the first summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore last year, KCNA said, quoting North Korean Foreign Ministry advisor Kim Kye Gwan.

The official criticised the joint military drills between U.S. and South Korea, as well as strengthened sanctions and pressure on North Korea.

Negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have stalled since a failed second summit between Trump and Kim in February. Pyongyang has said it is willing to restart working-level talks, but no date or location have been set.

Trump said on Monday that he would want to know what would result from a third summit with Kim before agreeing to hold it.

The official's statement also pointed out that "politicians in Washington are obsessed with" the assertion that North Korea can get access to a bright future only when it abandons its nukes first, and the view that sanctions led North Korea to dialogue was "twisted."

"This makes me doubt whether a new breakthrough could be brought about in the DPRK-U.S. relations though another DPRK-U.S. summit talks may open," the statement said, using North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

However, Trump is "different from his predecessors in political sense and decision," Kim Kye Gwan said, and so he would like to place hope on Trump's "wise option and bold decision."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Kim is masterfully piling on Donny as Donny continues to dig holes for himself with his mouth and lack of self awareness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Cup Noodles Museum Osaka Ikeda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Making A Bento Box Is A Breeze With Kokoro Care Packages

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Must-Read Manga From the 90s You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Neighborhoods

Daimyo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nakameguro: A Guide to Tokyo’s Artsy and Chic Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo