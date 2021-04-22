Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

New COVID-19 cases in France increase more slowly

0 Comments
PARIS

France on Wednesday reported 34,968 new coronavirus cases, up 4.36% compared to last Wednesday, in the lowest week-on-week increase since mid-March as a third nationwide lockdown started to show some effect.

This year, week-on-week increases have only briefly dipped below the 4% level, in mid-February, and rose to more than 6% in late March-early April, before the government ordered the third lockdown just over two weeks ago.

The new cases took the total to 5.37 million. The government also reported 313 new deaths in hospitals, taking the cumulative toll to 101,881, health ministry data showed.

The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 fell by 25 to 5,959 people as pressure on the hospital system remained high.

The number of people in hospital with the disease eased by 132 to 30,954 but remained well above the 30,000 level, where it has been since the start of the third lockdown on April 6.

The government said earlier on Wednesday that domestic travel restrictions imposed to tackle the spread of the virus are expected to be lifted on May 3 and said it was sticking to a base-case scenario of bars and restaurants being allowed to re-open outdoor seating by mid-May.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo