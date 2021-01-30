Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New York City indoor restaurant dining to resume Feb 14, governor says

NEW YORK

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, citing an improvement in the state's coronavirus metrics, on Friday allowed New York City's restaurants to resume limited indoor dining, reflecting a restriction-easing trend taking hold in the country.

The thousands of New York City restaurants that have been surviving on takeout business and makeshift outdoor pavilions since mid-December may reopen their indoor dining areas at 25% of capacity on Valentine's Day, Feb 14, Cuomo said.

Despite the resumption of indoor dining, which comes on what is traditionally one of the industry's busiest days, Cuomo sounded a note of caution, saying that he is ready to reverse the move if the trajectory of COVID-19 indicators worsens.

"There are possible scenarios that could develop that are problematic,” he said at a briefing.

The state's hospitalization rate and percentage of residents testing positive for the virus have both abated since earlier this month when the post-holiday surge of infections hit its peak, he said.

Earlier this week, California eased its strict stay-at-home orders, allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining and greater social mixing, as public health authorities there also reported slower rates of infections and hospitalizations.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

