Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

New York City restaurants lose indoor dining as infection rate rises

0 Comments
NEW YORK

New York City's restaurants must stop serving meals indoors on Monday as COVID-19 hospitalizations fail to stabilize and the infection rate for the virus rises in the densely populated metropolis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

The governor acknowledged that indoor dining accounts for only a fraction of the city's new cases, but said he was concerned about an "Rt 1.3" transmission rate, meaning that one infected person transmits it to 1.3 others.

“The Rt rate going up in a dense environment is really a compounding problem,” Cuomo told a news briefing. "New York City is different. A high transmission rate in a dense environment is different."

Nearly three-quarters of the state's coronavirus infections have come from private gatherings, or "living room spread," while only 1.4% of them could be traced to restaurants and bars, Cuomo said.

The move comes a little more than 10 weeks after the city's restaurants were allowed to resume indoor dining, but only at 25% of capacity, for the first time since March.

Many added outdoor pavilions in anticipation of the move, which Cuomo warned would happen if the hospitalization rate did not stabilize.

Although the state's coronavirus positivity rate, which was just under 5% on Thursday, is among the lowest in the country, COVID-19 hospitalizations have climbed to 5,321, raising concerns about stress on its healthcare system, Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said a state task force unanimously approved the decision by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel to recommend approval of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

New York is one of a handful of states to assemble panels to independently review the federal government’s approval before the vaccine could be distributed locally.

The first shipment of 170,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in the state as soon as early as Sunday, while another 346,000 doses of a vaccine manufactured by Moderna are expected in the Dec 21 week, Cuomo said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog