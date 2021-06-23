Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

NZ brings back restrictions in Wellington after COVID scare from Sydney visitor

4 Comments
By Praveen Menon and Renju Jose
WELLINGTON

New Zealand raised the COVID-19 alert level in its capital Wellington on Wednesday amid concerns that the city may have been exposed to the highly infectious Delta variant that has triggered a fresh outbreak in neighboring Australia.

Wellington will move to the country's Alert Level 2, one level short of a lockdown, until midnight on Sunday as a precautionary measure to curb any potential outbreak after an Australian tourist tested positive for COVID-19 on returning to Sydney from a visit to the New Zealand capital over the weekend.

"This is not a lockdown ... these are precautionary measures which will remain in place while we contact trace and test all of those we need to," New Zealand's COVID response minister Chris Hipkins said at a news conference in Wellington.

Under Alert Level 2, offices, schools and businesses can remain open but will have to maintain social distancing rules. Sport and recreation activities are allowed, subject to conditions including physical distancing, but gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed, including at weddings, funeral and other events.

With a population of 5 million people, New Zealand is among a handful of countries that have contained the spread of COVID-19 and returned to normalcy, with the last positive case due to community transmission reported about four months ago.

New Zealand agreed to quarantine-free travel with neighboring Australia earlier this year, as both nations had controlled the community spread of the coronavirus.

But fresh concerns of an outbreak have emerged after the positive test for the unnamed male Australian tourist, who visited over a dozen locations including the national Te Papa museum, pubs, cafes, a bookshop and a hotel during his trip over last weekend.

Passengers on flights used by the person were also asked to isolate and undergo testing.

Stuck record but here we go again. Rolling restrictions will be permanent unless authorities get over the use of these as a sole response to what is now a very manageable disease

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Panic in NZ with 1 infected person on a plane. Japan infected Ugandan on a plane no reaction except quarantining Ugandan teammates, rest of plane free to go. This highlights the different way of handling the virus between NZ and other countries

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Odd that out of the blue a tourist suddenly has the virus, whether he had it in Australia prior to his trip or picked it up while in New Zealand.

What’s next for New Zealand and Australia and their lockdowns once their populations are highly vaccinated? Presumably you’d think the lockdown approach would be dropped at such a time, given the greatly reduced risk of the disease at that point.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

anon9999,

Panic in NZ with 1 infected person on a plane.

No, panic would be a full, nationwide lockdown. This response is rather measured.

This highlights the different way of handling the virus between NZ and other countries

It sure does. Large parts of Japan have been under a 'quasi' state of emergency for months. New Zealand's "last positive case due to community transmission (was) reported about four months ago."

3 ( +3 / -0 )

