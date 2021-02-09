Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs in France at two-month high

0 Comments
PARIS

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in French hospitals reached 3,363 on Monday, the highest in more than two months, while hospitalisation figures as a whole rose for the second day running.

Unlike some of its neighbours, France has refrained from imposing a third national lockdown, hoping that a curfew in place since Dec. 15 and a vaccination programme that has now given shots to more than 2 million people will be enough to rein in the spread of the disease.

But health officials have continued warnings about the strain being placed on the hospital system and the impact of more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

The local authority for the city of Eaubonne, north of Paris, said earlier in the day that cases of the South African variant of the virus had been detected and that it was starting a track-and-trace campaign.

French health authorities reported 4,317 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from 19,715 on Sunday and 4,347 last Monday.

The seven-day moving average, which evens out daily reporting irregularities, stood at 19,986, a little down versus Sunday, but four times higher than the 5,000 target on average set by the government in December.

Along with that target, never reached, was the goal of bringing the number of people in Intensive care units (ICUs) back into a 2,500-3,000 range. That figure went as low as 2,582 on Jan. 7 but is now at the highest since Dec. 3.

The number of people in hospital with the virus went up by 343, to 28,037, and the number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by to 458, at 79,423 - the seventh-highest death toll globally - versus 171 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 416.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo