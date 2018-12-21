Pentagon chief Mattis quits, citing policy differences with Trump

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a stabilizing force in President Donald Trump's cabinet, abruptly announced his resignation on Thursday and said Trump should pick a successor whose views align more with his own.
Mattis' resigned a day after Trump announced that U.S. troops in Syria would be withdrawn, a decision that upended American policy in the region, and on the same day that officials said the president was considering a substantial U.S. pullout from the long-running conflict in Afghanistan.
"Because you have a right to a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Mattis said in his resignation letter, released by the Pentagon.
Mattis emphasized the importance of standing up for U.S. allies in an implicit criticism of the president's decision.
"While the U.S. remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies," Mattis wrote.
Trump, announcing Mattis' departure on Twitter, said he would nominate a successor soon.
"General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years," he said.
Mattis joins a long list of former Trump administration senior figures who have either quit or been removed, some unceremoniously like Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who Trump fired via Twitter in March.
Trump's White House has had the highest turnover of senior-level staff of the past five presidents, according to the Brookings Institution think tank.
Speculation that Mattis might not last long in his post grew in October when Republican Trump said in a CBS interview that the general was "sort of a Democrat" and might be leaving.
Mattis, along with other national security aides, was said to have opposed Trump's decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria. Many U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern about the decision and asked Trump to reconsider.
Key points of Mattis letter
"One core belief I have always held is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships. While the U.S. remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies."
"Like you, I have said from the beginning that the armed forces of the United States should not be the policeman of the world. Instead, we must use all tools of American power to provide for the common defense, including providing effective leadership to our alliances. NATO's 29 democracies demonstrated that strength in their commitment to fighting alongside us following the 9-11 attack on America. The Defeat-ISIS coalition of 74 nations is further proof."
"I believe we must be resolute and unambiguous in our approach to those countries whose strategic interests are increasingly in tension with ours."
"It is clear that China and Russia, for example, want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model – gaining veto authority over other nations' economic, diplomatic, and security decisions – to promote their own interests at the expense of their neighbors, America and our allies."
"My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues. We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances."
"Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
26 Comments
Northernlife
Another one bites the dust...the one man circus continues...
klausdorth
And another one down, and another one down .... to the tunes of "Another one bites the dust".
How many is it now? I'd say way too many.
Blacklabel
It’s simple, Generals fight wars. Trump is pulling us out of those. Soon no Americans will be in armed conflict anywhere in the world.
Mattie is an honorable man. He plays offense, so let someone else be secretary of defense.
PTownsend
Another rat deserting the ship of state Trump's sinking even further and faster.
But sinking the US was one of Trump's stated intentions.
His supporters in the US and 'abroad' are getting their way.
jcapan
Might I suggest Erik Prince as his replacement. Perfectly qualified.
Blacklabel
Hate to remind the gleeful liberals that Year 3 of the Trump presidency starts soon. People in these jobs leave by then, you know?
Strangerland
Trump sure has a problem with keeping his positions filled.
It's because he's such a weak, pathetic leader. Completely and utterly useless.
Strangerland
No president has ever had turnover like this. They were quitting and/or getting arrested for treason before he was ever even finished filling all the positions. He's never managed to get all the positions filled.
Because he's weak. Really weak.
u_s__reamer
Another rat! A sinking ship?
Strangerland
Heh, only in your right-wing deep-state fake-news Coby-defending MSM binary bubble. In the real world, nothing about running a country is simple. In the REAL world...
CrazyJoe
No honorable person can serve under Trump.
If Mattis and Kelly and all these people being fired (or still employed) by the mad man in the White House want to prove they are patriots who care about and want to protect our country, now is the time to come forward and speak out against Trump. Things are starting to spiral out of control.
lincolnman
Not good news - one of the last adults in a complete kindergarten administration filled with incompetents, frauds, and felons...
But can you blame him? He's been approaching American's defense issues in a methodical way over the past two years, to include the fight against ISIS in Syria and blocking Putin's attempts to increase Russia's influence in the Middle East - and he was complete undercut yesterday - not even consulted when the President announced all troops were being pulled.
Imagine that - you're the Secretary of Defense and you weren't even asked about pulling troops out of a war zone.....
That's the kind of incompetent idiot we have in office - at least until Robert Mueller shows us all what a crook and colluder he really is...
Northernlife
@blacklabel Soon no Americans will be in armed conflict anywhere in the world......yeah sure....Hate to remind the gleeful liberals that Year 3 of the Trump presidency starts soon...Yep that stock market is booming...The wall getting built....Obama care replaced....The swamp drained....Yes certainly year 3 is looking to be huugeee...
Simon Foston
BlacklabelToday 08:02 am JST
It almost feels like people have been leaving these jobs since about Day 3 of the Trump presidency.
Strangerland
Hey, let's be fair - the first person to leave took three weeks from the start of his presidency. Three whole weeks!
SuperLib
This.
I've said this to Trump fans dozens of times but they are just too busy enjoying Trump talking down to our allies.
Strangerland
Oh I don't know, he plays nice with allies Putin and Kim.
Laguna
Mattis would never have resigned unless he was ordered to do something illegal, unethical or immoral. Perhaps in the future Mattis will elaborate on what straw broke his back.
And then there's the imminent government shutdown.
Bad is going to worse. But you'd have to be a fool not to have expected this.
Strangerland
Top leaders resigning en masse, if they aren't first arrested for treason. The government about to shut down. The president already indicted for election fraud.
What kind of banana republic is Trump turning the US into?
lincolnman
Year three starts - and ends by Jun....
Especially when the they think the President they work for is a "fuc^%$ moron", "idiot", "has the understanding of a fifth/six grader", and "is a danger to the republic"...
Leaving like this, Mattis certainly thinks all of these are true...especially the last one...
nostromo
Sort of a democrat??.... you mean he might have had some sort of moral compass that is clearly lacking in the Trump circus?
Lizz
Mattis has supposedly talked about running against the president which would definitely be a motivating factor. Lots of folks here anxious to stay in Afghanistan and Syria but that isn't a winning platform among real voters.
bass4funk
And that’s OK, he serves at the pleasure of the president and if they can’t see eye to eye on many of the issues then as a Mattis said, he should find someone that shares the same ideological policy is as he does. Now I know the liberals are trying their best to paint this as the doom and gloom and it’s not, there is not national crisis, he just needs to find someone else. Pelosi and Chuck are speaking right now, dear lord, it’s DEFCON 9. Lock up your children! You will find someone else to replace him, now I like the general and I have deep respect for him, but he serves at the pleasure of the president and if it’s the presidents decision, then it can’t be helped. He needs to step aside.
Wolfpack
America must reduce its global commitments and look after its own interests. Secretary Mattis is tied to the idea that America is a global superpower. But the $22 trillion debt is not the mark of superpower - its the mark of a nation in rapid and swift decline. Time to stop overextending itself and stop acting as if it's still 1945.
Strangerland
Um, I think Putin is already employed, and not available...
SuperLib
Trump should have just one question in the job interview: Are you a YES man?
If the answer is yes, then hire him or her. If it's NO, then save us the trouble and don't.