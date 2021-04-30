Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Pentagon to cancel Trump border wall projects using military funds

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Pentagon on Friday said it was canceling the construction of parts of former President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico that were being built using military funds, with the unused money being returned to military.

Trump declared a national emergency in 2019 in an effort to redirect funding to build a wall along the U.S. southern border.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Jan. 20, his first day in office, ordering a freeze on border wall projects and directing a review of the legality of its funding and contracting methods.

"The Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account," Pentagon spokesman Jamal Brown said in a statement.

Brown said the returned funds would be used for deferred military construction projects.

It was not immediately clear how much would be returned to the military, but it was likely to be several billion dollars.

Trump's diversion of funds from the Pentagon had been heavily criticized by lawmakers, who said it put national security at risk and circumvented congress.

In 2019 alone, the military said more than 120 U.S. military construction projects would be adversely affected by Trump's move.

The Department of Homeland Security also announced on Friday that it would take steps to address "physical dangers resulting from the previous administration’s approach to border wall construction."

It said it would repair the Rio Grande Valley's flood barrier system, which it said the wall construction under the Trump administration had blown large holes into, as well as remediate soil erosion in San Diego along a wall segment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo