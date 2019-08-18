Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Police make arrests as right-wing, anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

0 Comments
PORTLAND, Ore

Police in Portland, Oregon arrested at least 13 people on Saturday as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters scuffled with officers who tried to keep the two sides apart.

A rally by hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys organization was met by a similar number of "antifa" opponents, and isolated clashes broke out between both sides and between antifa and police as the gathering wrapped up.

At least six people suffered minor injuries, according to police. One person was taken to a hospital. Officers said they seized weapons including chemical sprays, shields, metal and wooden poles, knives, and a stun gun from multiple groups.

At the peak of the demonstrations there were an estimated 1,200 protesters on the streets of the downtown district, said Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw.

Charges against those in custody would include disorderly conduct, interfering with police, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of a weapon, she said at a news conference.

Right-wing and anti-fascist factions have clashed in Portland several times in recent months, including a rally that turned violent in July last year.

Hours ahead of Saturday's competing demonstrations, U.S. President Donald Trump said "major consideration" was being given to designating antifa as a terrorist organization.

"Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Ted Wheeler, Portland's mayor, said he was not concerning himself with tweets from Washington, and he praised the response by law enforcement.

"I'm grateful that this was largely a peaceful event," Wheeler told reporters at the news conference.

"Police did an exemplary job of de-escalating the situation, keeping the extremists on both sides separated for the most part, and preventing people who wanted to engage in acts of violence from confronting each other."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Interviews

The #KimOhNo Conversation: How Do Japanese People Feel About It Now?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

How to Bargain in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Mother-Daughter Getaway to the Mountains of Nagano

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 33, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi