world

Poll gives Johnson's Conservatives 10-point lead in election

LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a healthy 10-point lead ahead of an election on Dec. 12, a poll by Savanta ComRes showed on Wednesday, extending their advantage over Labour after the Brexit Party stood down candidates.

The poll, carried out for the Daily Telegraph newspaper, showed the Conservative Party with 40%, up 3 points from a poll last week, ahead of Labour on 30%, up 1 point.

The poll was conducted after Nigel Farage said his Brexit Party would not put candidates up in Conservative-held seats, a major boost to Johnson. The Brexit Party will still stand candidates in Labour-held seats.

"The Brexit Party’s decision not to stand in Conservative seats is likely to have an obvious positive impact on the overall Conservative vote share," said Chris Hopkins, Head of Politics at ComRes.

"But it's those Labour-held seats that the Conservatives need to win for a majority, and the Brexit Party could still scupper those best-laid plans."

The poll showed the Liberal Democrats on 16% and the Brexit Party on 7%. Voting analysis website Electoral Calculus said the vote shares implied a Conservative majority of 110 seats.

The online poll of 2,022 adults was carried out on Nov 11-12.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

