Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Pompeo, in surprise visit to Afghanistan, urges Taliban peace talks

0 Comments
KABUL

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Monday, promised support for President Ashraf Ghani's bid to start peace talks with the Taliban and repeated the United States itself would be willing to join the talks.

The visit, coming at the end of a tour of Asian countries including North Korea, Japan and Vietnam, was Pompeo's first to Afghanistan since he became Secretary of State in April.

He said the strategy announced last year by U.S. President Donald Trump of sending more troops to increase battlefield pressure on the Taliban and push them towards negotiations "sends a message to the Taliban that they cannot wait us out".

Pompeo's visit follows one by the State Department's top diplomat for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, who said this month that pressure was building on the Taliban to respond to Ghani's offer for peace talks.

Standing with him at a news conference in the presidential palace in Kabul, Ghani, who earlier this year offered peace talks without preconditions, said it would be necessary to move with caution.

"If we think only in one day a 40 year-crisis can be ended we are being unrealistic," he said.

Following a three-day ceasefire during last month's Eid holiday, the Taliban, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law, have so far rejected Ghani's offer of talks, demanding the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.

However Pompeo repeated an offer for the United States to take part directly in talks with the Taliban, who have rejected talks with what they consider an illegitimate Western-backed government in Kabul and demanded direct talks with Washington.

Pompeo said the peace process would be Afghan-led but added that the United States would be prepared to participate to help resolve differences and said support from neighbouring countries would also be needed.

"We have seen good signs from lots of regional partners," he said.

As well as the battle against the Taliban and Islamic State fighters operating from Afghanistan, Pompeo discussed plans for October elections in Afghanistan and presidential elections due early next year, amid tensions between powerful regional leaders and Ghani.

He said he hoped for a reduction in violence before the elections, which the Taliban have refused to support.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy a FREE glass of wine and beer!

Tavola36