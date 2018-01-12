Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Putin says N Korean leader has 'won this round'

3 Comments
MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "shrewd and mature" and had won the latest standoff with the West over his nuclear and missile programs.

"I think that Mr Kim Jong Un has obviously won this round. He has completed his strategic task: he has a nuclear weapon, he has missiles of global reach, up to 13,000 km, which can reach almost any point of the globe," Putin told Russian journalists at a televised meeting.

Russia has voted at the United Nations in favor of international sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear program, while urging the West to show restraint and calling for talks over the issue.

Putin reiterated that dialogue with North Korea was warranted, and said Kim now wanted to calm the situation.

"He is already a shrewd and mature politician," Putin said.

North Korea and South Korea held talks on Tuesday after a prolonged period of tension on the Korean peninsula over the North's missile and nuclear programs.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Rather obvious that Putin supports North Korea. UN sanctions were lip service. Same with China. Now North Korea is "talking" to South Korea....about anything OTHER than their weapons program. Objective? To ensure South Korea does not attempt to counter balance by going nuclear or re-inviting US nuclear capability. Ans South Korea will fall for it.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Kim plus Putin trumping Trump, aka the genius? No wonder Putin had his keyboard warriors, Nashi bots and the Department of Provocations meddling in the election to support the golfer-in-chief.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Putin seems awfully cheery that NK has the capability now to extinguish Moscow and St Petersburg from history at any time. That's because he knows his puppet will only be using these nukes to eliminate American cities

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Careers

5 Female Coworkers You Will Meet In Japan (And How To Deal With Them)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Dharma Tongues: How Buddha Shaped the Japanese Language

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Handa Floats Festival

GaijinPot Travel