Putin says N Korean leader has 'won this round'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "shrewd and mature" and had won the latest standoff with the West over his nuclear and missile programs.
"I think that Mr Kim Jong Un has obviously won this round. He has completed his strategic task: he has a nuclear weapon, he has missiles of global reach, up to 13,000 km, which can reach almost any point of the globe," Putin told Russian journalists at a televised meeting.
Russia has voted at the United Nations in favor of international sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear program, while urging the West to show restraint and calling for talks over the issue.
Putin reiterated that dialogue with North Korea was warranted, and said Kim now wanted to calm the situation.
"He is already a shrewd and mature politician," Putin said.
North Korea and South Korea held talks on Tuesday after a prolonged period of tension on the Korean peninsula over the North's missile and nuclear programs.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
OssanAmerica
Rather obvious that Putin supports North Korea. UN sanctions were lip service. Same with China. Now North Korea is "talking" to South Korea....about anything OTHER than their weapons program. Objective? To ensure South Korea does not attempt to counter balance by going nuclear or re-inviting US nuclear capability. Ans South Korea will fall for it.
PTownsend
Kim plus Putin trumping Trump, aka the genius? No wonder Putin had his keyboard warriors, Nashi bots and the Department of Provocations meddling in the election to support the golfer-in-chief.
dcog9065
Putin seems awfully cheery that NK has the capability now to extinguish Moscow and St Petersburg from history at any time. That's because he knows his puppet will only be using these nukes to eliminate American cities