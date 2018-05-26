Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Putin says he will step down as president after term expires in 2024

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would respect the Russian constitution which bans anyone from serving two consecutive presidential terms, meaning he will step down from his post in 2024 when his current term expires.

His remarks, made to reporters at an economic forum in St Petersburg and broadcast on state TV, are not a surprise and do not necessarily mean he will relinquish power in six years.

Putin has stepped down as president once before, in 2008, after serving two back-to-back terms only to return in 2012 after doing a stint as prime minister, a manoeuvre he would be legally entitled to carry out again.

"I have always strictly abided by and abide by the constitution of the Russian Federation," Putin said, when asked if and when he would be leaving office.

"In the constitution it's clearly written that nobody can serve more than two terms in a row ... I intend to abide by this rule."

Putin easily won re-election in March, extending his tenure by six years to 24 - which would make him Moscow's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

History

Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo