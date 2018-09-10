Russia says U.S. dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria

Russia's military said on Sunday that two U.S. F-15 fighter jets dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria's Deir al-Zor province on Saturday, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported, an allegation the United States denied.
The air strikes targeted the village of Hajin, the last major stronghold of Islamic State in Syria, and resulted in fires, but there was no information about casualties, the Russian military said.
A Pentagon spokesman denied that U.S. planes dropped phosphorus bombs. "At this time, we have not received any reports of any use of white phosphorous," said Commander Sean Robertson. "None of the military units in the area are even equipped with white phosphorous munitions of any kind."
Human rights groups have said the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State has used white phosphorous munitions over the course of the Syria conflict. The bombs can create thick white smoke screens and are used as incendiary devices. The rights groups criticize use of the munitions in populated zones because they can kill and maim by burning people to the bone.
The coalition or partner forces likely conducted aerial strikes in July on eastern Syria where remnants of Islamic State are holed up, the coalition has said.
U.S.-Russian tensions have heightened in recent days as the Trump administration considers military options should Syria ignore U.S. warnings against using chemical weapons in an expected assault on Idlib, the last big enclave of rebels opposing Syria's government.
Russian and Syrian jets resumed strikes in Idlib and Hama on Sunday as Damascus stepped up its assault after a Russian-Iranian-Turkish summit failed to agree on a ceasefire.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Chip Star
Russia also says it doesn't meddle in foreign elections.
BertieWooster
Is phosphorous bombing like waterboarding? A crime when anyone else does it but OK for the US?
Wallace Fred
Now watch as the MSM feigns ignorance and the multitude of the Monroe doctrine afficionados experience massive cognitive dissonance. Why do we even have international rules of law?
Burning Bush
I guess all the UN Human Rights groups must be in kahoots with Russia.
Chip Star
That's as plausible as there being a deep state or the FBI being corrupt.
You completely missed the nuance of the statement, which is understandable for a non-Native English speaker.. It is possible that non-American members of the coalition have used white phosphorous while the Americans have not.
WA4TKG
Yeah?; and what about the BARREL BOMBS being shown on Al Jazeera today?
on CIVILIAN homes...is THAT o.k. ?
Chip Star
I guess Al Jazeera must be in kahoots with the US?
WA4TKG
? 'Eh ?
Watch for yourself:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/09/syria-rebel-held-areas-bombed-turkey-reinforces-outposts-180909183342824.html
Chip Star
WA4: I was being sarcastic.
SuperLib
Who benefits?
Wallace Fred
Lol here's that massive cognitive dissonance I mentioned presenting itself as a case of whataboutism. Two wrongs have never made anything right. We either have complete obedience to international rule of law or discard it all.
theFu
It is also possible that some other color phosphorous was used. Maybe they used red or black phosphorous?
Willy Pete isn't supposed to be used in dense civilian areas.
PTownsend
in the US's attempts to maintain its fading empire and Russia's attempts to expand its. Adding to the tensions the two Russian military men accused in the UK poisoning. (Waiting for 'Can't prove it! Can't prove it!') https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-45463936
Once again areas caught in the conflicts are being smashed, millions made homeless, and thousands dead as the US and Russia - and their supporters - vie for control of the region, its oil and gas and their shipment.
More whack conspiracy theories intended to trivialize this travesty, pushed by one of the internet's flamers.