world

Russian spy chief met U.S. officials in U.S. last week: sources

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

The head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, who is under U.S. sanctions, met last week outside Washington with American intelligence officials, two U.S. sources familiar with the matter said, even as relations between the U.S. and Russia have been at their iciest since the Cold War over a slew of issues.

Sergey Naryshkin, head of the service known by its acronym SVR, consulted with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and other officials, the sources said, but they did not disclose what was discussed.

Russia's state-run ITAR-Tass news agency, quoting from an interview given to Rossiya-1 television by Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, also said the officials had met and that Naryshkin and his American counterparts discussed the"joint struggle against terrorism."

Antonov did not identify the U.S. intelligence officials with whom he met.

The Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment. Coats' office did not respond to requests for comment.

Diplomatic ties are frayed over Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea and its interference in Ukraine, Russia’s military intervention on the government’s side in the Syrian civil war, arms control disputes and the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian interfered in U.S. and European elections in 2016. Russia denies meddling in the elections.

The disclosure of Naryshkin’s visit coincides with partisan bickering between Republicans and Democrats in Washington over investigations by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees into possible collusion between Trump 2016 election campaign associates and Russia.

President Donald Trump denies collusion and has called the investigations a political witch hunt.

The United States and Russia are cooperating in some areas, including the fight against Islamic militant groups, officials said.

For example, a month ago the United States provided advance warning to Russia that allowed it to thwart a terrorist plot in St. Petersburg, the White House said.

Naryshkin's visit was disclosed less than 24 hours after the Trump administration said it would not immediately impose additional sanctions on Russia under a law passed last year to punish Moscow's purported election meddling.

Naryshkin, who was appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to head the SVR in September 2016, was sanctioned by the Obama administration in March 2014 as part of the U.S. response to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region. At the time, he was speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

He was banned from entering the United States, but sanctions experts said there are processes for providing people under sanction permission to enter for official business. Meetings between foreign intelligence chiefs, even from rival nations, mostly are kept secret but are not unusual.

He was banned from entering the United States, but sanctions experts said there are processes for providing people under sanction permission to enter for official business.

Hilarious.

How are Obama's sanctions supposed to "bite" when sanctioned Russian officials are being invited to the US.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yup. Pretty hilarious. Schumer had this to say:

This is an extreme dereliction of duty by President Trump, who seems more intent on undermining the rule of law in this country than standing up to Putin. The Trump administration must immediately come clean and answer questions. Which US officials did he meet with? Did any White House or National Security Council officials meet with Naryshkin? What did they discuss? Surely he didn’t come alone. So which other sanctioned Russia intelligence agency figures has the Trump administration let into our country?

Anyway, after Hillary overthrew her own election, she's at it again with the Russians. Will she stop at nothing?! (That's the lesson many will draw, at any rate.)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea

Still peddling this BS. Lol

Thanks for the morning laugh Reuters.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

