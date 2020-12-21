S Korea reports record daily coronavirus deaths, prompting police raids

South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, as a surge in infections strains the health system and prompted police raids on venues suspected of violating social distancing rules.
As of midnight Sunday, there were 24 additional deaths, bringing the country's total to 698, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
There were a further 926 coronavirus cases, down from a record high 1,097 the day before.
The recent surge in cases has confounded efforts to contain it and the country is running short of hospital beds, prompting debate over whether the government should impose stricter social distancing measures.
As of Sunday, there were just four intensive care unit beds remaining in the greater Seoul area, according to health officials.
The government has ordered private hospitals to free up more than 300 beds to be used for coronavirus patients, and has allocated $4.5 million to compensate the facilities.
Health officials have said imposing the nation's highest level of social distancing restrictions would only be a final resort.
Seoul city is considering going further than the national rules to ban gatherings of more than five people, starting the day before the Christmas holiday, Yonhap news agency reported.
On Friday, Seoul police and health investigators staged late-night crackdowns on 60 businesses including bars and karaoke clubs suspected of flouting current rules, the city said in a statement on Monday.
Thirty five people, including business owners and customers, were criminally charged, the statement said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Mark
south korea is doing badly, australia new zealand europe america is doing so good and heavenly perfect ( sorry i have to write against the fact and against my will, if not the moderator will be angry i criticize his motherland and delete my comments. He will be so happy if i comments japan china badly )
Matej
sorry i have to write against the fact and against my will, if not the moderator will be angry i criticize his motherland and delete my comments.
yes its so called "moderation",have a lot of experience with this "freedom of speech" here...in these US aka jpn newspapers
Nihonview
So much for the Korean Model. Here is some more info about Korean that for one reason or other does not make international news:
S.Korea reports record COVID deaths as lockdown fears spark panic buying
https://nypost.com/2020/12/17/s-korea-coronavirus-lockdown-fears-spark-panic-buying/
More Koreans dying of COVID-19 without ever receiving care
http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20201220000152
JT posters used to crow about much better Korea was doing compared to Japan and so did the international press. Where are you now????
Reckless
Gentlemen, please start your sentences with a capital letter or it makes your message lose impact. SK is doing fine in its own way but they are pretty heavy handed.
Tokyo-Engr
@Niohnview
You referenced the NY Post and you do realize that the NY Post would be considered making international news right?
egads man!
Get back to me when Japan's testing numbers are the equivalent to S. Korea's.
klausdorth
I really don't know what people are talking about from time to time.
South Korea IS still doing better than Japan and quite a few other countries.
926 cases in Korea compared with mote than 2000 for Japan.
More testing also conducted there, more tracing.
I don't want to see the "numbers" if Japan followed other countries concerning the testing etc!