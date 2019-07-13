Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Sandy Hook parents lose state court appeal against Newtown over school shooting

0 Comments
By Jonathan Stempel
NEWTOWN, Conn

A Connecticut state appeals court has rejected an appeal by the parents of two shooting victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre to hold the town of Newtown and its school district liable.

While calling the case "undeniably tragic," the appeals court ruled 3-0 on Friday against the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner, and agreed with a lower court judge that governmental immunity shielded the defendants.

"It is clear that the adoption of the school security guidelines by the defendants was an act of discretion encompassed within their general duty to manage and supervise their employees and the schoolchildren, and, therefore, was protected by governmental immunity," Judge Thomas Bishop wrote.

The parents had accused school officials of failing to follow mandatory security guidelines that could have saved lives after gunman Adam Lanza shot his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.

They said these guidelines included the ordering of an immediate lockdown, having doors that could be locked from the inside to keep Lanza away, and ensuring adequate training for faculty and staff.

Donald Papcsy, a lawyer for the parents, said his clients look forward to appealing to the Connecticut Supreme Court.

He said an eventual return to the trial court would provide these "heroic families" a chance to be heard and "keep future kids safer in the process."

The parents are seeking damages from the defendants.

Lanza killed 20 children and six adults at the school after shooting his mother to death at home. The massacre ended when he committed suicide as he heard police sirens approach.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Outdoors

Tokorozawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Tenki No Ko (Weathering with You): The Story, Themes, and Music Revealed So Far

GaijinPot Blog