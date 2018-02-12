Seoul seeks communication, lower military tension ahead of possible N Korea summit

South Korea said on Monday it will try to arrange more reunions for families divided by the Korean War and seek to lower military tensions with North Korea as the first steps towards establishing grounds for a rare summit between the two Koreas.
The statement from the Ministry of Unification came after a high-level North Korean delegation concluded a three-day visit which included an invitation for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to travel to Pyongyang for talks.
"(The visit) shows that North Korea has a strong will to improve inter-Korean relations and that Pyongyang can make unprecedented and bold measures if deemed necessary," the ministry said.
The visit of the delegation, which included North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong, intrigued many in South Korea, but also met scepticism about the North's sincerity and willingness to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
"Although many Koreans are welcoming North Korea’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, there are also significant criticism and concerns both domestically and internationally," the statement said.
During the visit, Kim Yo Jong had delivered a letter from her brother asking South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang at his earliest convenience. Moon had replied, "Let's create the environment for that to be able to happen," according to the presidential Blue House.
Such a meeting, if it came about, would mark the first inter-Korea summit since 2007.
The two Koreas are still technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict on the Korean peninsula ended in a ceasefire and not a truce.
The Unification Ministry said steps regarding the improvement of ties would be led by the two Koreas, but also in cooperation with related countries and the support of the international community.
"Under a strong position for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, Korea will faithfully implement the international sanctions on North Korea, while also adhering to the principle of resolution through peaceful means," the statement said.
"If there is certain progress to set the conditions for denuclearisation, a full-fledged progress in inter-Korean relations will become possible," it said, without elaborating.
The United States and South Korea have agreed on terms for further diplomatic engagement with North Korea, first with Seoul and then possibly leading to direct talks with Washington without pre-conditions, Vice President Mike Pence said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.
Speaking to the Washington Post aboard Air Force Two on his way home from the Winter Olympics in South Korea, Pence said Washington would keep up its “maximum pressure campaign” against Pyongyang but would be open to possible talks at the same time.
In previous years, North and South Korea have held reunions to bring together family members who have been separated by the war.
Seoul made a standing offer to North Korea last year regarding another such reunion, details of which have yet to be hammered out between North and South Korea.
Kim Yo Jong and her delegation spent three days dining with top government officials, including Moon, watching the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and cheering for the united women's ice hockey team the two Koreas have fielded at this Olympics.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
CrazyJoe
"The United States and South Korea have agreed on terms for further diplomatic engagement with North Korea, first with Seoul and then possibly leading to direct talks with Washington without pre-conditions, Vice President Mike Pence said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday."
LMFAO!!
South Korea has basically thrown Trump under the bus and then backed up over him to make sure he gets the message.
S. Korea has basically said to Trump that you are endangering us with your blowhard nonsense. We are next door. You are 4000 miles away. We don't trust you. We will take our own path. S. Korea is showing the way in this Trump age of America losing its leadership role in the world.
zichi
So VP Repent is trying to jump on the SK peace train claiming it was all Trump-card's idea to kick off with? Any progress made for peace between NK and SK should be considered in positive and even half a step forward is better than none.
Goodlucktoyou
You can’t sell weapons if nobody buys them.
Kaerimashita
South Korea like an abused pet or partner - as soon as abuser shows least sign of remorse or affection the abused looks for rapprochement.
serendipitous1
Nice for SK to keep some optimism going but 'nice' isn't how NK works. NK will be forced to give up its nuclear weapons one way or another. The US and allies won't/can't/shouldn't back down on this. NK just cannot be trusted with such WMDs and they really are exactly that, Weapons of Mass Destruction. The world needs to reduce their numbers, not increase them so any country that doesn't have them should never be allowed to have them. Any country that has them should work towards decreasing their numbers slowly but surely.
katsu78
Countries are neither pets nor partners. Don't force an inappropriate metaphor just because you're hungry to be a spectator to another war.
bjohnson23
SK for all its peace loving rhetoric has fallen into a mystifying love relationship swooned by NK. They have forgotten its own history and who attacked whom. Trump is wise to pull out the US troop out before the bloodshed and when things do go sour, the US should not be involved in helping the SK's once again.
Laguna
Moon Jae-in will be a footnote in history while the Kim dynasty remains in power - at least, that is the only logical way to read this. Nobody wants a war on the peninsula. Perhaps kicking the can down the road a bit more, as we've been doing since the armistice, is best. But anyone who thinks the Kim regime is capable of reform is deluded. And anyone who thinks North Koreans are anything but pathetic prisoners in their own country who suffer harshly under Kim's despotic rule have never lived under such a system (and, yes, I have).
Best wishes for peace, but I find little here for hope.
zichi
yes and I too have my doubts but the very same was said about the Soviet Union.
Laguna
The Soviet Union didn't reform - it collapsed, and whether the resulting regime is an improvement is open to debate. Someday, somehow, things will be resolved in Korea, and without mass destruction is everyone's hope. One thing is clear, though: Any permanent resolution would require removing the Kim clan as a ruling dynasty. And therein lies the rub.
FizzBit
No need to go that route since it will lead to war. Just promise him a powerless dynasty like Japan and England has.