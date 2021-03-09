Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Steering clear of royal accusations, Johnson praises queen

0 Comments
LONDON

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his admiration for the queen and the unifying role she plays in Britain and beyond on Monday, trying to steer clear of accusations of racism made by Meghan Markle against the royal family.

Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide in a tell-all television interview that sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Prime ministers rarely comment on royal matters and on Monday, after a blizzard of coverage of the interview, Johnson said he would not be drawn on the racism accusations, speaking only of his admiration of Queen Elizabeth.

"I've always had the highest admiration for the queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth," he told a news conference when asked about the allegations.

"As for the rest, all other matters to do with the royal family, I've spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today."

The interview, which has posed questions about the issue of racism in Britain, was aired in the early hours of Monday, shortly after Queen Elizabeth celebrated the unity of the Commonwealth during the coronavirus crisis.

In a speech to mark Commonwealth Day, dedicated to the countries mainly from the former British empire that maintain links with Britain, the queen welcomed the "deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy being connected to others" during the coronavirus pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

If you need “royalty” to unify your country, you have bigger issues to address than an interview with Oprah.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog