world

Suspect captured after 7 bodies found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn

A suspect in the killings of seven people in rural Tennessee was shot and captured by police after an hours-long manhunt triggered by the discovery of the bodies in two separate homes, authorities said on Sunday.

Michael Cummins, 25, was in custody after suffering non-life-threatening injuries during his arrest on Saturday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The search began on Saturday evening after an emergency call led police to four bodies in a home in Sumner County, about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Nashville along the Kentucky border. A fifth body was found in a nearby home, and authorities acquired information that suggested Cummins as the prime suspect in both cases, the bureau said.

Investigators found two more bodies at the first crime scene on Sunday, the bureau said.

"This brings the total to seven deaths and one critical injury," the statement said. "Efforts to identify the victims remain ongoing at this time."

Using aircraft, authorities spotted someone in a creek bed around a mile from the first scene. At least one officer fired at Cummins, wounding him. No officers were injured.

It was not immediately clear what relationship, if any, Cummins had to the victims.

