Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Swedish police break up coronavirus demonstration in Stockholm

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Swedish police on Saturday dispersed hundreds of opponents of coronavirus restrictions who staged a protest in the capital Stockholm in defiance of a ban on large gatherings.

Police blocked a bridge in the center of the city and said on their website they were in dialogue with organizers to persuade demonstrators to disperse.

TV images showed police shoving some protesters. The police said six officers were injured, one of whom was taken to hospital. Fifty people were moved on under a temporary pandemic law.

"Police have taken the decision to break up the non-authorized gathering which is ongoing," Stockholm police said on their website on Saturday.

Earlier this week, protest organizer Filip Sjöström told local media that he was expecting around 2,000 people to join the demonstration, which had been announced on Facebook.

TV images showed hundreds of people had gathered. According to Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, demonstrators had traveled from several parts of Sweden, which has a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people.

Sweden, which has 10 million inhabitants, registered 4,831 new coronavirus cases on Friday, and 26 new deaths, taking the death toll to 13,003.

The government said last month that it would cut opening hours for restaurants, bars and cafes and tighten limits on the number of people allowed in shops, in a bid to ward off a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center-left government has gradually tightened restrictions since late last year after keeping most schools, restaurants and businesses open, relying primarily on voluntary measures.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo