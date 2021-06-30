Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Sydney's COVID-19 cases rise; four Australian cities in lockdown

0 Comments
By Renju Jose
SYDNEY

Australia's New South Wales (NSW), the worst-hit state in the country's latest coronavirus outbreak, reported 22 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as four major cities endure a hard lockdown to contain the Delta variant.

Around one in two Australians are under stay-at-home orders with Sydney, the country's largest city, under a two-week lockdown until July 9, while Perth, Brisbane and Darwin are in snap lockdowns until later this week.

Tough restrictions, including mandatory masks and curbs on gatherings, have been enforced in most other major cities.

The daily NSW new cases number was up slightly from the previous two days, but still below the peak of the current outbreak of 30 new cases reported on Sunday, and all 22 were linked to prior cases.

"New South Wales is demonstrating a steady rate of cases at this stage ... but to date our fears about huge escalation haven't materialized and we certainly want to keep it that way," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

The state has recorded a total of around 170 new locally transmitted cases since the first infection was detected two weeks ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.

Queensland reported three new locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first day of a snap four-day lockdown imposed in state capital Brisbane after a person infected with the Delta variant visited several venues over 10 days while unknowingly infectious.

Perth, the Western Australia capital, is under a four-day lockdown until Saturday, while residents in the northern city of Darwin must stay home except for urgent reasons until Friday afternoon.

South Australia reported five cases, its first new cases in more than 200 days.

Lockdowns, tough social distancing, swift contact tracing and a high community compliance have helped Australia quash prior outbreaks and keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog