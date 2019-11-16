Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Assad says Kurdish controlled northeast Syria must return to state authority

1 Comment
AMMAN

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday that his government's ultimate goal was to restore state authority over Kurdish controlled areas in northeast Syria after an abrupt U.S. troop withdrawal but said this would happen gradually.

In a state television interview Assad also said that a deal between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin to drive out the Kurdish-led YPG militia from a 30 km (19 mile) "safe zone" along the border was a "positive" step that would help Damascus achieve its goal.

"It might not achieve everything ... it paves the road to liberate this area in the near future we hope," said Assad, who has remained in power in Damascus through a more than eight-year-long civil war with the backing of Russia and Iran.

The U.S.-allied Kurdish YPG militia reached a deal with Damascus to take up positions near the border after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement in early October that he was withdrawing American forces from northeast Syria. The decision paved the way for a Turkish offensive against the Kurds and left them feeling abandoned by the United States.

The Kurds would not be asked to immediately hand over their weapons when the Syrian army enters their areas in a final deal with them that brings back state control to the swathe of territory they now control, Assad said.

"There are armed groups that we cannot expect they would hand over weapons immediately but the final goal is to return to the previous situation, which is the complete control of the state," he said.

With U.S. backing, the Kurdish-led forces that spearhead the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have taken control over the last four years of much of northeastern Syria from Islamic State militants.

But resentment against Kurdish dominated rule in eastern Syria has grown among the predominately Arab population.

Assad also said Trump's decision last week to keep a small number of U.S. troops in the Kurdish-held areas of Syria “where they have the oil” showed that Washington was a colonial power that was doomed to leave once Syrians resist their occupation as in Iraq.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Assad also said Trump's decision last week to keep a small number of U.S. troops in the Kurdish-held areas of Syria “where they have the oil” showed that Washington was a colonial power that was doomed to leave once Syrians resist their occupation as in Iraq

The simplest explanation is that Trump is a Russian Asset.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If Assad wants that territory back, he’ll need to make a deal with the Kurds, Turks, and Russians. The US will, hopefully, stay out of it except for the oilfields. The US is not the world’s police.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

5 Classic Japanese Sweets To Enjoy With Your Coffee

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Beyond ‘Kowai’: 10 Japanese Words For When You’re Freaked Out

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Strange Story of Tokyo Narita Airport’s Haunted Hotel

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

True Japan Ghost Stories from GaijinPot Readers

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Japanese Baby Products To Stock Up On For Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Ranking of the Worst Don Quijote Halloween Costumes You Can Buy This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shin-Okubo: Tokyo’s Very Own Little Korea

Savvy Tokyo