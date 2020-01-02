Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taiwan's top military official missing after helicopter makes emergency landing

TAIPEI

Taiwan's top military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island's defense ministry said on Thursday.

The defense ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the black hawk helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island's chief of the general staff.

There people were still missing, including Shen, while several people were found alive, the ministry said, adding that a team has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

The crash came a week before a key election on Jan 11, when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

The first para says 'emergency landing'. The last says 'crash'. Hoping they are safe.

