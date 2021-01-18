Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Thousands protest in Amsterdam against Dutch coronavirus lockdown

0 Comments
THE HAGUE

Dutch riot police used water cannon to disperse around two thousand people at an unauthorised protest in Amsterdam on Sunday against a national lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The protesters gathered on a square in front of the Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum art galleries, carrying signs reading "Freedom: stop this siege" and chanting "What do we want? Freedom!".

None wore masks, which are not mandatory outdoors, and few respected social distancing rules, prompting the authorities to disperse the crowd due to health concerns, the Amsterdam authorities said in a statement.

The city had declined an application for the protest to be held on Museum Square. The demonstrators refused to leave when police told them to do so, and some threw fireworks.

Riot police then used water cannon to try to disperse the gathering. The authorities said they had arrested around a hundred people who took part in the protest.

The government closed schools and most shops in December to try to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases, and this week extended the lockdown by at least three more weeks.

In the early days of the pandemic, the Netherlands was generally more reluctant than most of its neighbors to impose social restrictions. But during the second, winter wave it has found its hand forced by the rapid spread of infections and growing pressure on its hospitals.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog