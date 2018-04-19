Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 found guilty in plot to bomb Somali immigrants' apartment complex in Kansas

1 Comment
WICHITA, Kan

A federal court jury on Wednesday found three men guilty of plotting to bomb a western Kansas apartment complex that is home to a population of Somali immigrants and their mosque, in a crime prosecutors branded an act of domestic terrorism.

The men, whom prosecutors described as members of a right-wing militia group, were also convicted of conspiracy to violate the civil rights of their intended victims in Garden City, Kansas.

Each defendant - Curtis Allen, Gavin Wright and Patrick Eugene Stein - faces a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on June 27. In addition, Wright was found guilty of lying to the FBI in connection with the 2016 plot.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, prosecutors said the three men, all of whom are white, were out to kill as many of the residents as possible and send the message they were not welcome in the United States.

"Terrorists, whether they be foreign or domestic, must be stopped and punished according to the law," U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said after the verdict was delivered in a Wichita courtroom. Defense attorneys have said their clients were entrapped by the federal government's use of an informant who provided the three men with maps and encouraged the use of bombs.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Trump terrorists.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

