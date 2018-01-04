Trump's ex-campaign manager Manafort sues Mueller

U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort sued Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday, alleging that his office's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia exceeds its legal authority.
The lawsuit could be the first legal test of how far Mueller's mandate extends, a question that is critical to his investigations into Manafort's and others' financial, real estate and other dealings.
Under the terms of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's order in May appointing Mueller, the special prosecutor not only can probe links or coordination between Trump's campaign and Russia but also can look into "any matters that arose or may arise directly" from the investigation.
Mueller's office indicted Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates in October on charges including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the United States and failing to register as foreign agents of Ukraine's former pro-Russian government.
Manafort's civil lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, accuses Rosenstein of exceeding his legal authority to "grant Mr. Mueller carte blanche to investigate and pursue criminal charges in connection with anything he stumbles across."
"The investigation has focused on Mr. Manafort's offshore business dealings that date back to as early as 2005 - about a decade before the Trump presidential campaign launched," the lawsuit said.
It added that Manafort voluntarily disclosed all of the information about his Ukraine work to the Justice Department in July 2014 as part of a since-closed investigation into stolen assets.
In addition to the indictments of Manafort and Gates, Mueller's office has secured guilty pleas for lying to the FBI from Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos.
Both those cases, unlike the Manafort indictment, relate to Flynn and Papadopoulos' communications with Russians during their work for the Trump campaign.
Manafort's indictment made no reference to any activity related to his work on the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, and the lawsuit asked the court to "set aside all actions" taken so far against him.
A spokeswoman for the Justice Department called the lawsuit"frivolous," but added that Manafort was "entitled to file whatever he wants."
A spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment.
Manafort's lawsuit alleges that Rosenstein's order tapping Mueller violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs the government rulemaking process.
At issue is whether the scope of Rosenstein's order is too broad and runs afoul of the Justice Department's rules that establish procedures for hiring a special prosecutor.
Stephen Vladek, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said he thinks the lawsuit will fail due to procedural problems as well as on its merits. The case, he said, is a "long shot."
Manafort's lawsuit comes as Trump and Republicans in Congress have escalated their attacks on Mueller, the FBI and the Justice Department by accusing them of political bias.
Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller in May shortly after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, told Congress last month that he does not think Mueller's investigation is tainted and sees no reason to have him removed.
Trump has denied that his campaign colluded with Russia, although he has also said he fired Comey because of "this Russia thing." Moscow has denied meddling in the 2016 U.S. election campaign.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
8 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Mueller... Mueller... anyone.
That guy still exists?
He’s been so quiet lately I thought he retired.
Oh wait, I’m supposed to believe that he has proof that the President of the US is a treasonous foreign agent but Mueller still has to staple all his paperwork together before making his big announcement.
Strangerland
Not big on fact checking yourself are you.
Where has he said he has proof on this?
Of course. Whether he chooses to press charges or not, he's going to need to make sure that every I is dotted and every T is crossed, as whatever the conclusion of the investigation, it will be picked apart to the tiniest detail by both teams.
CrazyJoe
Gotta hand it to Manafort. It couldn't have been easy to come up with something that would make him seem even sleazier than he already seems - but he managed to do it!
"A spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment."
Every time I see that phrase in a story about Mueller, I smile.
Strangerland
For sure, it's great because it drives the other team crazy. They base their anger and actions upon attacking, and the Mueller office gives them absolutely nothing to work with.
PTownsend
Russia Today had an article about him just yesterday
And excellent example of a basic propaganda tactic. Stretch the truth to such an extreme point that it makes an issue seem absurd.
Tommy Jones
Nobody said Mueller has evidence of anything beyond what he achieved the two guilty pleas and two indictments with. We have been saying not to jump to conclusions because the investigation is ongoing. We have also been pointing out the fallacy that the length of the investigation and no leaks means there is nothing.
What is it with crazy, clearly corrupt kleptocratic cons using the sophomoric term "proof?" (Note that I will stop using "crazy, clearly corrupt kleptocratic cons" when others stop using "loony left," etc.)
Toasted Heretic
What do his overlords say about this? What has Trump been told to do?
Manafort has got some front, I reckon. This administration just keeps on winning and winning.
SuperLib
Always with the lawsuits...