Trump book author says his revelations will bring down U.S. president

The author of a book that is highly critical of Donald Trump's first year as U.S. president said his revelations were likely to bring an end to Trump's time in the White House.
Michael Wolff told BBC radio that his conclusion in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House"-- that Trump is not fit to do the job -- was becoming a widespread view.
"I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect," Wolff said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
"The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job," Wolff said.
"Suddenly everywhere people are going 'oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes'. That's the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end ... this presidency."
Trump has dismissed the book as full of lies. It depicts a chaotic White House, a president who was ill-prepared to win the office in 2016, and Trump aides who scorned his abilities.
Trump took to Twitter late on Friday to renew his attacks on Wolff, and on his former top aide Steve Bannon who was quoted in the book.
"Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book," Trump said. "He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!"
Bannon, formerly Trump's chief strategist, is chairman of the so-called alt-right Breitbart News website
In his interview with the BBC, Wolff was asked if he believed that Bannon felt Trump was unfit to serve as president and would try to bring him down. "Yes," Wolff replied.
He also hit back at claims that the book was untruthful.
"This is what's called reporting. This is how you do it." he said. "You ask people, you get as close as you can to the event, you interview the people who were privy to the event, you interview other people who were privy to the event, you come to know the circumstance as well as anybody and then you report it."© Thomson Reuters 2018.
CrazyJoe
Trump is a danger to the country and the entire world. The Republicans get a big tax cut for their donors and an anti-abortion justice on the Supreme Court and for them, that is more important than the future of the country.
Burning Bush
Yawn.
untouchable.
even if a Trump grabbed a reporter’s (cough) on camera and yelled I love Putin at the top of his lungs, you couldn’t touch him.
Even Mueller was told to back off and hence has recently disappeared into the shadows.
yakyak
What a joke, the book will only make his agenda stronger.
Dre Hund
Where's Basstofunk? I'm finally on a later model computer that will let me comment..I thought for sure...anyway, I was going to say it was good to hear what he had to say about crazy people and guns. When credit is due... Here's my thoughts about the latest Trump data. With Trump's call out to a Real Gone Roy Cohn, for his succor in his time of need when Sessions recused himself, he gave us a real 3-D shot of his mind and ethos. Roy Cohn was disbarred after a history of bad behavior, that included his defense of John Gotti, and also working with Joe McCarthy. Some track record. If Trump wants to know where his "Roy Cohn" has gone when he needs him the most, this is a very telling direct line to a mode of thinking that comes from a very dark part of American life. It's about manipulation, any means to an end, (Trump and Cohn were so close that he testified as a character witness in Cohn's trial) After a four-year legal battle, he was later disbarred from the New York bar for "dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation". In his disbarment hearings, a panel found that Cohn went to visit multimillionaire Lewis Rosenstiel as he lay in a Florida hospital room “drugged” and “semi-comatose” and held his hand to sign a document that made Cohn the co-executor of his will, according to the Post. So this is the type of person Trump aligns himself with. This tells me that the next book that comes out in five years will include all the back deals, money laundering, mob connections, casinos, debts, off shore shadow corporations, everything that has made this man who he is today. Completely ruthless, and dangerous. He's much worse than you could ever imagine a man coming into the office. And, he's not alone. A whole machine of energy is behind his strategy. Of course Don doesn't need to know the constitution. His game plan has nothing to do with it. I believe Melania's tears when he was elected was her realizing the dream was coming to an end. Freakin' Lincoln is going to break free of his stone pedestal and stomp down on this whole charade.
Reckless
Trump runs his crew life a wolf pack and he is the alpha dog. Bannon should have known. Now he has his throat ripped out and looks like a fool.
nandakandamanda
Not yet read the book, but if you insist on pulling the president down, much more importantly, who do you replace him with?
CrazyJoe
Oh, gosh, I'm so shocked and shaken that a man would say what he needs to in order to get the story...like every other reporter in the history of Journalism.
Trump and Co. let this man wander at will through the West Wing without an escort because they thought he would write a nice piece of hagiography. Their mistake.
Laguna
Lotsa reasons for Trump to go - not so much of a "pull him down" analogy as "removing the deciding Jenga piece." There are rules regarding succession - it will be Pence.
gelendestrasse
And Pence, who knows how to work in the political arena, will get his agenda moving through congress rather than being an ineffective blowhard.
Which do you prefer?
bass4funk
Because he doesn’t follow the liberal globalist agenda? Wow, that’s just outrageously bad! How could he? How dare he put America and its people first! That’s just treasonous!
What? Lol
Given Wolff’s history as being less than credible, he even admits a lot of what he wrote is from his own personal recollections, that’s something we can all go on. Lol
Naw, the guy saw an opportunity, he took it, he’s already to be proven from other publications less than trustworthy or at the very least, his words should be taken with a tad hint of skepticism.
I doubt it will even come to that, but let’s say for arguments sake it were to come to that. The Dems would be in an even worse situation then they are now. Even Pelosi knows that Pence could be a huge threat to the Democrats. A ultra-strong conservative, a deeply religious man, respected by evangelicals, a skilled and real politician, polished, bring it on, seriously. Lol
Ray Payne
Wolff, is nothing but a cheap lowdown loser trying to make a buck with his lies.
Donald Trump is a great president, a good businessman that has accomplished much in the past year - look at the DOW. Trump supports our military, Trump supports our people, America first. Trump supports our industries and agriculture to Make America Great Again!
I am proud that Donald Trump is our president, I am proud to be an American.
Reckless
Trump ain't going anywhere. I was amazed on my recent trip to the US, he is even more popular among "common folk". Of course idealogues and the liberal elite hate him even more but they are at the fringes and have nothing to offer except Trump-hate. Believe it or not even traditional-Democrat minorities would prefer a good job and a future instead of welfare, and he is the first president in a long time to focus on that issue.
katsu78
I wondered how long it would take the dog-whistles to come out.
I expect there are likely a few untrue things in the book and I'm highly skeptical that this book could possibly bring down Trump when all the big promotional excerpts we've seen so far just confirm what anyone who has been paying attention already knows or suspects. It's good to approach the book with a healthy skepticism. That said...
Trump's predictable response basically confirms that whatever details turn out to be false, the thrust of the book is almost certainly true. He can't refute it with facts, arguments, or competence, so he just tosses out every insult he can think of at anyone he sees attached to it. Trump doesn't know how to lead, he's just a bully who lashes out when he doesn't get the attention he wants.
I mean, just how heartless does a person have to be to think dumping a dog is routine enough behavior to use as a metaphor? Dogs are great, you don't dump a dog. Sad.
SuperLib
I don't think the author really understands the party that brought us Dan Quayle, George Bush, Sara Palin, and Donald Trump. They love dense politicians.
cla68
If the economy stays strong, Trump is untouchable just like Clinton was.
SuperLib
Obama nearly tripled the DOW.
Trump said POWs are losers for being captured.
Trump owes our people tens of millions for his fake university and engaged in discrimination against minorities.
Trump imports cheaper foreign workers for his resorts.
Trump manufactures in China.
Sounds pretty empty, but there's no law against saying it.
Sam Watters
Well, the tried to get Trump with sexual assault allegations, then they tried the Russians-stole-the-election angle and now there’s a “book” telling us all kinds of evil things about a Trump. The Left will stop at nothing. Just beware the Law of Unintended Consequences. The #Me, Too movement which pushes women to recall “sexual harassment” incidents from the last century has succeeded in making it very difficult for women to get hired. The Left ( a very vocal minority) just assumes that the majority of the country will just go along with their nonsense but in reality could be pushing the country towards more conflict——and it’s conflict the Left will lose.
Tommy Jones
How would Trump know whether the book was boring? He hasn't read it bevause it hasn't been available. Even if it had been available, it's not a picture book, so Trump wouldn't have been interested anyway.
serendipitous1
The end of Trump as POTUS is inevitable. Everyone has their limits and when the proof is irrefutable, he will fall. It needs to be done so that the US can get back on its feet again and walk proud. In one year, the US has lost all the respect that Obama managed to rebuild after Bush's turn at damaging the country, and has become the laughing stock of the world all thanks to one man, Donald Trump, AKA the loser-in-chief. Idiots like this clown should never again be able to lead companies, let alone countries.
Tommy Jones
Super: Brilliant refutation of a crazy, clearly corrupt kleptocratic con's post with facts. Kuddos! Of course, we both know what the response will be.
It is effing hilarious to read someone that claims to have made a fortune investing rail against "globalists." Globalism is the engine behind the market.
This book is fascinating. I've been reading in between checking my portfolio; traveling between my homes in Fukuoka, California (?), and Texas; hanging out with my daughter that has auburn hair; and working on my next investigative journalism piece. A real page turner!
Ex_Res
I think that it will take more than a book to bring down an American President.
garymalmgren
Pence?
Be careful what you wish for!
Gary
Jimizo
Sounds more like they are opening windows after Trump fouls the air, won’t do his homework or throws a tantrum and storms off to bed to watch Fox News with a cheeseburger.
Strangerland
No one is ‘wishing’ for pence - we’ll deal with him when he’s president, including being just as obstructionist to him as to trump. And neither is pence a reason to not boot trump. Trump is incompetent and therefore needs to be removed. If it turns out the next guy is also incompetent and needs to be removed, so be it. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.
serendipitous1
Ex_Res
Yes, true. To bring down the current POTUS, it will take a stupid son-in-law, a former FBI chief named Mueller (who was appointed by Bush), a large group of women who were sexually assaulted, the forced release of tax returns, Bannon, Manafort, Papadopoulos, illegal business dealings, and a book.
bass4funk
Buddy, don’t even go there, the Democrats list of incompetents reaches the globe twice.
In an alternate universe, probably, more than likely.
He meant McCain, specifically.
So you don’t think going to a place like Harvard and paying over $50K a year is not a ripoff? Why so much and what can I get for that money I can’t get at a cheaper public college institution? And if you lived in the 70’s in NYC you might be cautious as well. Sorry, but the mafia and people like Frank Lucas were heavily involved, deeply in the drug trade that costed thousands of lives, squatters everywhere, so I don’t blame Trump for doing that, now of course it’s easy to scream racism, makes suing much easier. Color has nothing to do with it, Whites we’re doing the same, the difference is, they sold the high end drugs and the Blacks street drugs, more prevalent, cheaper, easier and more accessible to obtain. Stop with the race issue, it’s falling on deaf ears.
Has nothing to do with employing Americans and by the way, how many Americans do you know would take those jobs? But skilled foreign workers would.
Yes, he doe both and China as well, it’s a win, win for both.
Yes, we can was equally empty, but it didn’t stop people from saying it.
FizzBit
I don't blame the muppets for wanting Trump to go, I just hope they don't lose their stuffing when this turns out to be more fake news.
Vernon Watts
Michael Hymie Wolff is a bottom feeder who wrote a piece of garbage just to make money. Trump is cleaning up the mess that community organizer clown Obama made over the last eight years. If you hate Trump, just imagine your life with the pant suit and her rapist husband in the WH...
OssanAmerica
Presidential vocabulary. What is he, 12 years old?
CrazyJoe
In-depth reporting from the BOROWITZ REPORT:
White House Staff Forced to Act Out Michael Wolff Book for Non-Reading President
January 4, 2018
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump, legendary among U.S. Presidents for his aversion to reading, demanded on Thursday that members of his White House circle act out Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury,” in a command performance in the Oval Office.
According to those who witnessed the dramatic presentation, Jared Kushner played the role of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump played the role of Ivanka Trump, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders played Steve Bannon.
Sources who sat through the private performance of “Fire and Fury” said that Sanders’s portrayal of Bannon was particularly impressive. “Sarah’s a natural,” one source said. “At the end of the day, acting is just lying.”
But the performer who “stole the show,” according to one source, was Eric Trump, who was cast in the role of his father. “Eric played his dad like a bumbling, spoiled idiot who couldn’t do anything right,” the source said. “It was the role of a lifetime for him.”
The President, who sat stone-faced as the spectacle unfolded, became increasingly angry and agitated, especially as he witnessed Kellyanne Conway’s scathingly sarcastic portrayal of herself. Reportedly, after Conway mimed putting a finger gun to her head for the fifth time, Trump grabbed his remote and tried to turn her off.
Laguna
Funny it is how those types naturally gravitate around Trump, are accepted into his circle, and given immediate access. Why might that be?
Jimizo
The DOW was at 8,000 when Obama took office. It was at over 20,000 when he left office.
Sorry. A pity Fox Business didn’t tell you about this and you lost out.
Never mind. I’d just recommend looking at a wider range of sources. It can be useful.
Tommy Jones
http://checkyourfact.com/2017/08/02/fact-check-did-the-stock-market-nearly-triple-under-obama/
Kuddos Obama! ROFL! #facts give me a headache. Don't even go there. Smh.
Which is repugnant coming from a draft-dodger, no matter to whom he was specifically referring. When I was covering the Battle of Fallujah, the grunts expressed the most fear about being captured. I live about 45 minutes from Camp Pendleton, and when I'm in a diner and hear Marines talking, they express fear about being taken prisoner.
While this may be a valid point, it is absolutely irrelevant in relation to this:
This:
demomstrates its own lack of logic. Trump imports cheap labor to work at his resorts when Job placement agencies in those areas have literally thousands of workers looking for those exact jobs.
https://www.google.co.jp/amp/www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-mar-a-lago-visas-foreign-workers-america-first-florida-club-a8038366.html%3famp
It's a lose-lose for Americans that want a manufacturing job. Didn't Trump rail on China for "stealing" American jobs? How can anyone claim it's good that Trump is putting America first make the above comment?
This is almost as easy as posting others comments that demonstrate their utter lack of credibility. Maybe I should do that again.