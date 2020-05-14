Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump calls Fauci remarks on risks to reopening economy unacceptable

By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday described as not acceptable a warning given by top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci this week about the dangers of reopening the economy too quickly.

"To me it's not an acceptable answer," Trump told reporters at the White House, noting he was surprised by the response Fauci gave to lawmakers in testimony to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 82,000 people in the United States and brought the economy to its knees.

The 79-year-old doctor has become a target for criticism from the American far right and online conspiracy theorists since he made statements about the outbreak that were at odds with Trump's.

The president, who previously made the strength of the economy central to his pitch for his November re-election bid, has encouraged states to reopen businesses that had been deemed non-essential amid the pandemic.

Suppose lots of things the dont go with Donnys agenda are unacceptable...Still rather believe a medical expert than a snakeoil saleman..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Last time I checked the US was a democracy which means that people are entitled to their opinions especially when they are experts in their field. Unfortunately for everyone, Trump will let nothing stand in his way of re-election regardless of whatever the facts maybe

0 ( +0 / -0 )

