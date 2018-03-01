Trump calls Sessions' surveillance probe decision 'disgraceful'

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Wednesday against his attorney general, calling Jeff Sessions' decision to have the Justice Department inspector general - and not prosecutors - investigate alleged surveillance abuse "disgraceful."
Trump lashed out against Sessions on Twitter for assigning the probe of alleged government surveillance abuse to Inspector General Michael Horowitz and not to prosecutors.
Key Republican lawmakers balked at the president's latest breach of the principle that holds that the Justice Department and the judiciary should be independent of the White House.
"Why is A.G. Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate massive FISA abuse," Trump wrote, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which regulates government monitoring of the communications of suspected foreign agents.
"Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey, etc.," Trump continued. "Isn't the IG an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? Disgraceful."
Horowitz was sworn into his post in April 2012, during the Obama administration.
Trump has violated the principle of preserving judicial and prosecutorial independence numerous times, for example by promising to have his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton investigated and criticizing court decisions on his immigration policy.
Representative Peter King, a Republican member of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, criticized Trump for attacking Sessions.
"Not to incur the president’s wrath, but I wouldn’t do that. Jeff Sessions is loyal to the president," King told Fox News.
Trey Gowdy, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, defended Sessions' decision to refer the matter to Horowitz.
Horowitz "has been fair, fact-centric and appropriately confidential with his work," Gowdy said in a statement. "I have complete confidence in him."
Trump has previously attacked Sessions, mostly notably for recusing himself from the Justice Department investigation, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into whether there was collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.
Trump has repeatedly denied there was any collusion and Russia has said it did not meddle in the election, contradicting the assessment of senior U.S. security officials.
The president's latest attack on Sessions came a day after Sessions said that he was referring to Horowitz the allegations of FISA surveillance abuses by the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes.
Nunes charged in a memo released on Feb. 2 that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department improperly obtained a September 2016 FISA warrant to monitor the communications of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who had numerous Russian contacts.
Trump declassified the Nunes document over the opposition of the Justice Department and the FBI.
On Saturday, the House Intelligence Committee released a rebuttal of the Nunes memo by the panel's Democratic minority.
The Democrats called Nunes' memo "a transparent effort to undermine" the FBI, the Justice Department, Mueller and congressional probes into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
10 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
Trump repaying dog-like loyalty. Isn't he just the master businessperson?
katsu78
When Dobby the South Elf learns to stand up to Trump, the writing is on the wall for his regime.
Laguna
Mueller jots this down in his "obstruction of justice" column.... Seriously, this is like screaming at your wife in public. If you've got an issue, take it behind closed doors and use your big boy voice. Trump's tweeting will come back to bite him badly.
CrazyJoe
You did this to our country, Republicans. If we survive, we won’t forget.
Trump is a rat trapped in his life of lies - and his animal instinct is to attempt to shift the focus of predators on his trail with distractions - increasingly desperate and flailing distractions. He will say or do anything because he is beginning to understand that he cannot escape by declaring bankruptcy and walking away. Trump is caught.
Aly Rustom
His administration is coming apart at the seams. I wouldn't be surprised if Donny isn't on the ticket for the next election. Wouldn't be surprised at all
lucabrasi
Well, bone-spurs won't cut it this time, and heart problems do too much to suggest the image of a cheeseburger-devouring slob...Mental issues would be bad for future business deals....
Mmm... a difficult one this. I'm sure they'll come up with something.
theeastisred
How is it that someone who doesn't drink acts like a crazy drunk all the time?
SuperLib
Should be nice theatre by the Republicans.
TorafusuTorasan
@theeastisred, alcoholic leaders are usually worse--look for old footage of Boris Yeltsin that make Trump look like lovable Mr. Rogers in comparison.
theeastisred
TT
Yes Boris was bad, but at least he could claim that he was actually drunk. What's Donny's excuse?