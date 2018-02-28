Trump son-in-law Kushner loses access to coveted intelligence briefing

U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, has lost access to the most valued U.S. intelligence report, the President's Daily Brief, as the White House imposes greater discipline on access to secrets, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Kushner, who has been operating under an interim security clearance for about a year, had his access to the highly classified briefing cut off in the past few weeks, said the sources.
A third official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recently passed new information to White House Counsel Don McGahn that led to the slowing or stopping of Kushner's pending clearance application. The nature of that information was not clear.
It also is unclear if and when Kushner's access to the briefing, known as the PDB, which requires clearance higher than the Top Secret level, would be reinstated.
Kushner, a wealthy New York businessman married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, has not received his full security clearance because of his extensive financial links, which have taken a long time to examine. He has revised his security clearance form, called an SF-86, several times.
A White House spokesman for Kushner did not immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment. Trump ignored reporters' shouted questions about Kushner and his clearance at an event on Tuesday afternoon.
Kushner's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement: "Mr Kushner has done more than what is expected of him in this process."
"My inquiries ... have confirmed that there are a dozen or more people at Mr Kushner's level whose process is delayed, that it is not uncommon for this process to take this long in a new administration, that the current backlogs are being addressed, and no concerns were raised about Mr Kushner's application," Lowell said.
Trump's White House has been grappling with the security clearance issue since it emerged this month that staff secretary Rob Porter worked for Trump for a year with a temporary clearance despite accusations by his two former wives of domestic abuse. Porter has maintained his innocence.
The President's Daily Brief is distributed to a small number of top-level U.S. officials. It includes highly classified intelligence analysis, information about CIA covert operations and reports from the most sensitive U.S. sources or those shared by allied intelligence agencies.
New security clearance policies announced by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly "will not affect Mr. Kushner's ability to continue to do the very important work he has been assigned by the President," Lowell said.
But one of the U.S. officials who said Kushner had lost access to the daily brief said that without it, his role in some major policy deliberations, including on China and Russia, could be limited.
Kushner has had a broad portfolio in the White House. He has taken the lead on Trump's plan to forge a Middle East peace deal and led the Office of American Innovation, which is intended to modernize and downsize government programs.
Kelly, whose handling of the Porter case was heavily criticized, decreed on Feb. 16 that any interim security clearances for staffers whose background investigations had been pending since June 1 or before would be discontinued within a week.
A source familiar with the matter said the situation had caused tensions between Kushner and Kelly.
On Friday, Trump said he would leave it to Kelly to settle the security clearance dispute with Kushner, but left little doubt he wanted the case settled in a way that allowed Kushner to keep his job. As president, Trump could grant Kushner a full security clearance on his own authority.
White House spokesman Sarah Sanders would not comment on whether Kushner's security clearance issues had been resolved.
"He's a valued member of the team and he will continue to do the important work that he's been doing since he started in the administration," she told a briefing.
A top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote to McGahn and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday, asking for more information on the number of White House officials with interim clearances.
The letter by Senator Chuck Grassley, the committee's Republican chairman, and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, suggested bipartisan concern over the issue.
Citing reports that dozens of officials are operating with interim clearances, the two lawmakers wrote: "If true, this raises significant concerns that ineligible individuals, who hold positions of public trust, may have access to sensitive or classified information."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
katsu78
Scary thought #1: Does anyone think this will stop Trump from just passing on the classified information to his son-in-law?
Scary thought #2: Does anyone think Trump will even remember or understand the information he gets in these meetings enough to pass it on, if he even bothers to attend?
It's amateur hour at the White House.
Laguna
Good heavens, this will be devastating for the administration. Why, think about all Kushner has accomplished! For example, he's, uh....
PTownsend
Dictionary:
Good on the US security personnel for putting a hold, albeit temporary, on Kushner having direct access to information that enables him to have a leg up on his business competition.
After all, with Kushner and the Trumps it’s all about further increasing their family fortune.
Given Kushner’s father is a convicted felon, I have to think that’s part of the concern with allowing young Jared to have final clearance.
Plus there’s the Qatar connection. (Google it.) And the Russian ‘financiers’. And the influence peddling. And the ongoing conflicts of interest.
With the Trump-Kushner syndicate, it really is ‘follow the money’.
Tommy Jones
". . . it is not uncommon for this process to take this long in a new administration . . ."
It's no longer a new administration after a year.
I do. But my answer to question #2 moots this answer.
Assuming he attends and understands, I doubt he'll remember it correctly. He is, after all 71, and as Blacklabel has pointed out repeatedly, incapable of certain things that become more difficult as people age.
CrazyJoe
At what point do we admit that this administration is a failure. It simply cannot function in the most basic terms. It has nothing to do with partisan policy positions or politics. It just cannot function. Scores of important administrative positions go unfilled. The ones that are filled are filled with grossly unqualified cronies. The President himself is completely ignorant and verges on insanity.
This is all on the Republicans in Congress. They alone have the power and the responsibility to remedy this unstable situation. They put America at risk every day they fail to act.
"Goodbye". That guy's stuff should be in a cardboard box on the sidewalk by sunset.
Laguna
The latter has much to do with the former. Who would want "worked for the Trump administration" on his/her's resume? Talent is on the sidelines.
Toasted Heretic
To stop gangsterism and cronyism, the authorities have to hit them where it hurts. Those closest to them. Who elected Kushner, anyway?
And imagine not having all the background checks done on him. From the BBC:
The wealthy New York real estate developer had to refile the national security questionnaire required of all prospective White House employees after making a number of omissions.
Last October, the head of the National Background Investigations Bureau told Congress he has "never seen that level of mistakes" on any security clearance application.
viking68
Trump could always grant Kushner access.
Of course, Trump said he would leave the determination to Kelly, but Trump"s word is basically worthless.
viking68
This all makes you wonder what is in Kushner's BG denying the security clearance.
Is it related to the Russia investigation, non-disclosure of contacts with Russians, attempting to set-up a back channel through the Russian embassy in order to circumvent monitoring by U.S. intelligence, business deals with China that offer preferential visas, shady land zoning deals to allow better financing, huge insurmountable debts, a newspaper with ties to Wikileaks, a family that is willing to and convicted of blackmailing jurors and adversaries?
Hard to tell because there are so many issues with giving a guy like Kushner access to the U.S. best kept secrets.
The fact that Rosenstein reported this to Kelly leads me to think it has to do with Mueller's investigation. Otherwise, the keebler elf could have communicated it to Kelly.
viking68
The WP is reporting that foreign governments were discussing ways to manipulate Kushner by using vulnerabilities associated with his financial difficulties, business issues, and lack of experience.
The article shows that Kushner is a security risk.
Where are the real conservatives who would freak about a security risk like this guy in the WH? Oh, they voted in a security risk as president.
Goodlucktoyou
A big blow for Mossad.
theFu
Well, hopefully all the other Trump family members will lose their access and clearance too. Guess that is one way to stop the nepotism.
OssanAmerica
Good, he never should had it in the first place. What's his qualification besides being Moron in Chief's son in law?
Jimizo
A real swamp of nepotism. Drain it.