Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump demands 3 Republican groups stop raising money off his name

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Former President Donald Trump has clashed again with his Republican Party, demanding that three Republican groups stop using his name and likeness for fundraising, a Trump adviser said on Saturday.

The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

The adviser said Trump is sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and was irked that the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who joined Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Trump is using his Save America SuperPAC to raise money in part to help hand-picked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections. Some of them are expected to challenge Republican incumbents.

A civil war has erupted within the Republican Party, with establishment figures such as Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell eager to put Trump in the rearview mirror, and others, like Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham, believing the party’s future depends on the energy of the pro-Trump base.

Trump has waged a war of words with establishment Republicans, some of whom he feels betrayed him by joining Democrats in impeaching him.

Trump, now living at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, dangled the possibility of running for president again in 2024 when he addressed a conference of conservatives last Sunday.

In that speech, he singled out Republicans Senators Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey and House lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, suggesting he would support candidates who opposed them in Republican primaries. Still, Trump has committed to helping Republicans try to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in 2022 congressional elections that will be a first referendum on the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog