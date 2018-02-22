Trump Jr says missing out on India deals because of father's self-imposed curbs

U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son described India as an important market for The Trump Organization, but said the global company will lose out on new deals because of self-imposed restrictions put in place by his father since he took office.
Donald Trump Jr.'s comments appeared aimed at blunting criticism that there could be a conflict of interest in pushing the Trump brand name. Trump Jr., at the start of a trip to woo buyers for his luxury residential projects in several cities, said new business would take a hit in India.
"Few years ago, I said it would become our largest (market) because I really believed in the market... I think it will continue to be the same when I am able to get back in the market and focus on the business side, on new deals again in the future, once my father is out of office," Trump Jr. told television channel CNBC-TV18 late on Tuesday.
Shortly before taking office last year, Trump Sr. said he would hand off control of his business empire, which includes luxury homes and hotels across the world, to his sons Donald and Eric, and move his assets into a trust to help ensure that he would not consciously take actions as president that would benefit him personally.
Several government and private ethics watchdogs said he should have gone further, divesting himself of assets that could cause a conflict of interest.
The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday sent a letter to the U.S. ambassador to India to ask for guarantees that the embassy and the State Department will not offer any support to Trump Jr. beyond helping the U.S. Secret Service to provide him with security.
"I expect that the U.S. State Department, including U.S. Embassy Delhi, will treat Mr. Trump no differently than it would any other American individual visiting on private business, and will take every effort to avoid any perception of special treatment or a conflict of interest," Senator Bob Menendez said in the letter, a copy of which was given to Reuters.
Trump's partners in India are playing up the Trump brand. In the days leading up to Trump Jr.'s visit, one of its development partners in Gurgaon, near the capital of New Delhi, began an advertising campaign on the front page of India's most widely circulated newspapers to lure buyers.
Book your Trump Towers' residence before Feb 22 and join Mr Donald Trump Jr. for a "conversation and dinner" on Feb 23, the advertisement said, luring buyers with a chance to rub shoulders with the president's family.
The promoter advertised that among the buyers for apartments in the 47-floor tower are a famous Indian cricketer and an art maestro, neither of whom was identified.
"India, it has been an important market for us, but again there is this opportunity cost of the deals that we are not able to do that don't get discussed," Trump Jr. said, shrugging off criticism about profiteering from the president.
"We could do so many more but we are not doing those," he said. He said his father received no credit for putting curbs in place.
Trump Jr. will fly to the western city of Pune on Wednesday to meet his development partner after which he will be in Mumbai on Thursday attending a champagne reception with buyers of Trump apartments built in partnership with Lodha Developers.
Trump Jr. will be speaking to Indian business leaders later this week on Indo-Pacific ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present at the event.
Trump Jr. told CNBC-TV18 that America's economic ties with India were important.
"When you talk about this sort of natural business relationship, beyond the political relationship of the two largest democracies in the world, I think that is an important relationship to maintain especially when you look at what is going on in the world today in many of the other markets and in many of the upcoming powers," he said.
A U.S. intelligence assessment last year found Russia had meddled in the 2016 U.S. elections and that its goals eventually included aiding Trump Sr. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in his new book expressed derision and astonishment over a 2016 meeting between Trump Jr., his father's top campaign officials and a Russian lawyer, terming it "treasonous".
Russia has denied meddling in the election and Trump Sr. has denied any collusion between his campaign and Moscow.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
theFu
Well, he should have sold everything to outside interests so there wouldn't be any reason the Trump Corporate management couldn't go after any deals in the world that make sense, in their eyes.
PTownsend
Like father, like son. Constantly marketing the Trump brand.
That would have been the ethical thing to do. However, no Trump family member has even the slightest regard for ethics. Look at Trump's father's (the man whose fortune he inherited) history. Look at the criminal allegations levied against Trump and Kushner, and recall that Kushner's father is a convicted felon.
They care about making more money and getting the power that comes with it. They're perfect representatives of the latest iteration of Republicans: 1. spend more taxpayer money to further benefit the .01%: 2. allow 'foreign' intervention in US politics, as long as it enhances the wealth of the .01%.
Make America's .01% greater: sell out to the highest bidder! (regardless of country)
CrazyJoe
What DOESN'T make the news is that Trump Jr. (and the Kushner family) profit not so much by selling real estate- if it was good real estate they wouldn't need to go overseas to sell it- they are selling CITIZENSHIPS. If the Asians or Hindus or Taiwanese or Koreans buy $500,000 in a dumpy Trump project, they get two coveted EB-5 Visas! Then they can bring their parents in a chain immigration. No wonder they want a wall! Trying to protect the value of their little scheme. Disgusting!
Tokyo-Engr
@CrazyJoe - As much as I despise Trump I need to take exception to your post. The law that allows the "purchase of citizenship" (or the EB-5 visa) has been around since the 1990's. Citizenships have been sold to benefit people of all political persuasions. From what I understand this law was last extended by President Obama.
I am staunchly against bringing the Trump family into the administration and White House and it shows what a fraud President Trump is. His promise to "drain the swamp" is a joke as he is acting in a way that those within the so called swamp have been acting for decades.
The rich will continue to get richer at the expense of the poor (Trump's empire, Clinton Foundation, Obama's 40+ million book deal, etc.) regardless of what political flavor of the month they are.