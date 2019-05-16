Trump order clears way for barring Huawei from U.S. telecommunications networks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a national security risk, paving the way for a ban on doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co.
The executive order invokes the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the United States. The order directs the Commerce Department, working with other government agencies, to draw up a plan for enforcement within 150 days.
Members of Congress said the order was squarely aimed at Chinese companies like Huawei that U.S. intelligence officials say could be used by the Chinese state to spy.
"China’s main export is espionage, and the distinction between the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese ‘private-sector’ businesses like Huawei is imaginary," Republican Senator Ben Sasse said.
Senator Ted Cruz said the order would help protect 5G networks from from Huawei.
The order, which has been under review for more than a year, is aimed at protecting the supply chain from "foreign adversaries to the nation's information and communications technology and services supply chain," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
"Under President Trump's leadership, Americans will be able to trust that our data and infrastructure are secure," he said.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Trump was expected to take action on the long-awaited proposal this week. The order does not specifically name any country or company, but U.S. officials have previously labeled Huawei a "threat" and actively lobbied allies to not using Huawei network equipment in next generation 5G networks.
The executive order comes at a delicate time in relations between China and the United States as the world's two largest economies ratchet up tariffs in a battle over what U.S. officials call China's unfair trade practices.
Washington believes equipment made by Huawei could be used by the Chinese state to spy. Huawei, which has repeatedly denied the allegations, did not immediately comment.
The United States has been actively pushing other countries not to use Huawei's equipment in next-generation 5G networks that it calls "untrustworthy." In August, Trump signed a bill that barred the U.S. government itself from using equipment from Huawei and another Chinese provider, ZTE Corp.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai, who has called Huawei a threat to U.S. security, said Wednesday that "given the threats presented by certain foreign companies’ equipment and services, this is a significant step toward securing America’s networks."
The order directs the director of U.S. National Intelligence to produce an assessment by late June on the risks to the United States and critical infrastructure "from information and communications technology or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary."
In January, U.S. prosecutors charged two Huawei units in Washington state, saying they conspired to steal T-Mobile US Inc trade secrets, and also charged Huawei and its chief financial officer with bank and wire fraud on allegations that the company violated sanctions against Iran.
The FCC in April 2018 voted to advance a proposal to bar the use of a $9 billion government fund to purchase equipment or services from companies that pose a security threat to U.S. communications networks.
The FCC voted unanimously to deny China Mobile Ltd’s bid to provide U.S. telecommunications services last week and said it was reviewing similar prior approvals held by China Unicom and China Telecom Corp.
The issue has taken on new urgency as U.S. wireless carriers rollout 5G networks.
While the big wireless companies have already cut ties with Huawei, small rural carriers continue to rely on both Huawei and ZTE switches and other equipment because they tend to be cheaper.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Chip Star
Good. See, when Donny does something intelligent, we recognize it.
albaleo
Will he ban the use of software provided by certain Israeli companies? (See JT article about the WhatsApp flaw.)
gokai_wo_maneku
Huawei has more than 5,000 US patents. If US tech companies want to stay at the leading edge, they will have to pay Huawei to license this technology. So Huawei makes lots of money in the US anyway. Or will the government allow US tech companies to steel Huawei technology?
minello7
American motto "No one else will collect data or spy on our citizens but us" can't have someone else interfering with our police state.
yakyak
The U.S. is fine with patents. The issue is National Security and spyware.
yakyak
There are a lot more people trying to get IN to the U.S. than out my friend.
kurisupisu
The TSA, FBI, CIA, etc-the US has plenty of agencies just waiting and ready to spy on the average American.
Huawei is just a threat to the American dictatorships already in place.
My next phone is a Huawei!
Wallace Fred
Good? What's the point of 'free markets' then? In that case Apple stores in China should close up shop asap
plasticmonkey
I agree with Trump's decision.
There's a difference between an individual phone and a telecommunications network. A network is infrastructure that is for all practical purposes public.
zichi
Since Trump has taken office the world has become a more dangerous place with an increase in tensions between America and its allies, with NK, with Russia, with Iran, with China. Trump can't even use a computer.
CrazyJoe
There's only one national emergency in the USA right now, and it ain't China.
And yet he does nothing to sanction Russia for hacking a presidential election.
garymalmgren
American companies need the growing Chinese market. Like it or not.
While I understand the concerns of the US government and others this move has just made it much more difficult for American corporations to operate in China.
Can't see much good coming from this in the long run.
So, to me it looks like a short term non strategic action.
Wallace Fred
Youre either making my point it just trying to sound smart. Ok I'll try again. Telecommunications equipment actually includes phones too. Now do you get it?
zichi
What happens when an American ally like the UK installs 5G?
Wallace Fred
Its simple really. While america was off wreaking middle eastern countries and murdering civilians, other countries were actually getting down to work and plan for the future. That future is here, America's lagging behind by years. And what is the solution? Behave like your run of the mill school yard bully. It's a multipolar world now. The sooner that's accepted, the better for all humanity.
onedragon
I don't think it's that simple, really.
Chip Star
Wally, this is apples and oranges. I think younmeamt to say that China should boot Apple. Clear writing is key to effective communication.
Wallace Fred
Lolololololololololoololololololol
Take the L already
Serrano
No worries, Huawei, President Biden will reverse it.
Damn, Crazy, you're getting raked over the coal for that one, hehe
theFu
I'm wondering who will pay for my Huawei support now that I cannot? Or better, who will replace the Huawei equipment we bought 18 months ago?
Perhaps the US should give exactly the same govt protections to patents that China has given to patents by non-Chinese companies there?
Goodlucktoyou
Very serious and happened just after China threatened US debt bonds. Stock up people.
Wallace Fred
Got a link?
YuriOtani
The trade war will turn into a full blown war.