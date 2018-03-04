Trump praises Chinese president extending tenure 'for life'

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday after the ruling Communist party announced it was eliminating the two-term limit for the presidency, paving the way for Xi to serve indefinitely, according to audio aired by CNN.
"He's now president for life, president for life. And he's great," Trump said, according to audio of excerpts of Trump's remarks at a closed-door fundraiser in Florida aired by CNN."And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot someday," Trump said to cheers and applause from supporters.
It is not clear if Trump, 71, was making the comment about extending presidential service in jest. The White House did not respond to a request for comment late Saturday.
U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat, said on Twitter that "whether this was a joke or not, talking about being President for life like Xi Jinping is the most unAmerican sentiment expressed by an American President. George Washington would roll over in his grave."
U.S. presidents by tradition served a maximum of two four-year terms until President Franklin Roosevelt was elected a record four times starting in 1932. An amendment to the U.S. Constitution approved in 1951 limits presidents to two terms in office.
In order to change the current prohibition, it would require initial support of two-thirds of both houses of Congress or support of two-thirds of state legislatures - and then would need to be ratified by three-quarters of the states.
China’s annual parliament gathering kicks off on Monday as Xi presses ahead with efforts to ward off financial risks without undermining the economy. The Communist party announced on Feb 25 the end of the two-term limit for the president - and the parliament is expected to ratify the move.
During the remarks, Trump praised Xi as "a great gentleman" and added: "He's the most powerful (Chinese) president in a hundred years." Trump said Xi had treated him "tremendously well" during his visit in November.
Trump has often praised Xi, but in January Trump told Reuters the United States was considering a big "fine" as part of a probe into China’s alleged theft of intellectual property. He has been critical of China's trade policies.
Trump told The New York Times in December that because of North Korea he had "been soft on China because the only thing more important to me than trade is war."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
serendipitous1
Trump for life should only mean life in prison. What a loser.
katsu78
This kind of move is straight out of the alt-right trolling handbook.
STEP 1: Say something absolutely loathsome.
STEP 2A: If called on it, insist it was a joke and condemn whoever criticizes you as lacking a sense of humor.
STEP 2B: If not called on it, immediately act on the apathy of your audience to put it into practice.
[Repeat until your entire discourse community is utterly toxic]
I would bet money SHS's Monday morning comments to the press will follow this exact pattern.
smithinjapan
"Maybe we'll have to give that a shot someday,"
No surprise to those who know Trump is no better than a dictator, and in fact absolutely is one.
plasticmonkey
You know what is clear? Trump is a dingbat. And a narcissist. He cares about one thing: himself. His ego, his wealth, and what he gets to "own". His business empire, his kids, his women, his fans, his presidency. He has not an inkling of what democracies are based on or composed of. He's a rich kid who has always had it his way.
What is most frightening about this behavior is that, like all dictators (actual or wannabe), Trump is good at activating among his supporters an attraction for this silly narcissism. Especially those who are embittered by not having achieved the "American dream" for themselves. (Some of those people are apparent as regular posters on this website.) They see in Trump a fantasy image of who they wish they were. They see Trump's narcissism and disregard of others as strength. It is not.
This is a dynamic of co-dependence. Both Trump and his supporters are psychologically weak. They need to prove something that doesn't exist. But the mass of their weakness is, in total, a potently destructive force for democratic trends around the world.
kazetsukai
One must remember that Trump is a negotiator using communication skills not must different from Obama. Obama used rhetoric to cover the covert activities that his in-actions allowed to happen. Trump is not using his rhetoric as much as his direct "intimidation" and "off hand" remarks to spark "conflicts" which awaken the need to "resolve" issues that are being "hidden" from those that have a need to know and force the hand of those that must be held accountable for any action or inaction. Obama used the media to disseminate false information. Trump uses the media to "force" a reaction to "illustrate" a point or a situation that must be considered for evaluation or action. A totally different approach.
This comment with his "double take" on Xi as "leader for life" tells the world that "here is a new dictator"... and not an endorsement. By playing the opposite role, he is bringing the world to pay attention to the possible danger of the move. In effect, he has indicated that China is now no different than N Korea.
plasticmonkey
That analysis fits not one bit with Trump's demonstrated character.
Trump's "I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot someday." is not some cleverly ironic double take on geopolitics. He means it.
Blacklabel
Even CNN admitted this remark was given during a light hearted speech filled with jokes and laughter.
So (a) why do liberals have no sense of humor? and (b) those of you who are sooo aghast at this would have loved it if Obama could have been president for life.
Tommy Jones
Where do you come up with this shite?
katsu78
Called it.
So see, there's this thing about humor: context matters. People who are fans of Obama joking about wanting him a third term is a totally different thing from him joking himself about wanting to violate the US constitution and emulate a foreign dictator. The fans can't make it happen.
You would have been screaming to the hills about what a monster Obama was if he had ever suggested such a thing, but when your guy says it, you're totally okay with it. What does that tell you about your morals if you are willing to give them up in a moment for a partisan political advantage.
Maria
An article on the BBC World news site quoted Trump as saying that he is very self-deprecating:
again proving how ignorant he is. Mocking those around you - your staff, relatives, wife - is not the same as making light of your own flaws.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43276466
Dumbass.
plasticmonkey
Why do you assume anyone who is not a Trump supporter is a liberal?
Um, I don’t recall anyone ever suggesting such a thing. Do you?
nishikat
Obama didn't want that. But Trump would have to be dictator to keep his promises (the wall, Hillary arrest, Muslim registry and concentration camps).
Trump is the one who wants to restrict age and gun ownership and gun stocks. Trump is a Liberal. President Hillary never did such a thing with guns. What part of shall no be infringed is not understood?
juminRhee
Can we just call the NK guy emperor and, if Xi stays in for life, emperor? This way they can both see that they aren't really communist, but absolute monarchies (the very thing Marx and Lenin hated).
zichi
Trump has ordered the same maybe an executive order will cover it.
Blacklabel
Yes I do remember. In fact a democratic congressman in 2013 introduced a bill to repeal the amendment that prevents more than 2 terms.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/113th-congress/house-joint-resolution/15
nishikat
Trump would sign it
Blacklabel
https://www.gq.com/story/barack-obama-preparing-for-third-term
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/barack-obama-axelrod-third-term-hope-change-232969
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/286105-majority-of-democrats-want-third-term-for-obama
Blacklabel
But “nobody” wanted a third term for Obama and “nobody” even talked about it?
Trump made a JOKE at a private closed door event, deal with it.
nishikat
Like the wall? And Hillary's arrest? And his respect towards 2A? That means Trump is one big joke. Because none of this is happening.
Blacklabel
The Wall is being built.
Hillary hasn’t been arrested because the investigation is still ongoing.
The 2nd amendment has not been changed and will not be.
nishikat
No, those are just samples. There is no wall. Also, ladders will go over easily. Also, who is going to pay for it?
So when will President Hillary be arrested? Trump promised this. If she is never arrested it is Trump's fault.
Trump is talking about making bump stocks illegal and raising the gun age purchase. President Hillary never did that.
Also, no Muslim ban. And no transgender ban. Trump has failed. He wants to be dictator. Soon he will appear wearing a general uniform.
zichi
a single brick hasn't been laid.
Not a single arrest made
Trump wants gun law changes so far will he go?
Serrano
It was a joke, lol.
Blacklabel
http://www.weeklystandard.com/obama-it-would-be-so-much-easier-to-be-the-president-of-china/article/554013
Obama: 'It Would Be So Much Easier To Be the President of China'
nishikat
Trump: I'm going to build a wall. I'm going to arrest President Hillary.