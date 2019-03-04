Trump says Cohen hearing may have contributed to North Korea summit failure

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Democrats' decision to interview his longtime fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen, on the same day as a meeting with Kim Jong Un may have contributed to the North Korea summit ending with no deal.
Trump and Kim met for the second time last week in Hanoi to try to negotiate a deal that would surrender some of North Korea's nuclear weapons arsenal in return for sanctions relief.
At the same time in Washington, former Trump aide Cohen was testifying before the U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight Committee, accusing Trump of ordering his personal attorney to make threats for him about 500 times over the last 10 years.
"For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the 'walk'," Trump said on Twitter, referring to his decision to walk away from what he previously said was a bad deal with Kim.
"Never done when a president is overseas. Shame!"
When asked about Cohen's testimony at a press conference on Thursday in Hanoi after Trump had abruptly decided to end the summit early, the president called the allegations "incorrect" and criticized the decision to have the hearing while he was away.
"I tried to watch as much as I could," Trump said. "I wasn’t able to watch too much because I’ve been a little bit busy, but I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for officials to try to find a way to restart talks between the North and the United States.
"I believe the North Korea-U.S. dialogue will ultimately reach an agreement, but it is never desirable for the stalemate to continue for long," Moon told a meeting with top foreign policy and security aides on Monday.
The breakdown of the summit was a blow for Moon, who had hoped eased U.S. sanctions would help lead to a restart of inter-Korean projects including a factory park, key to his vision for a pan-peninsula economic community.
Moon also told officials to explore ways to proceed with the inter-Korean initiatives "within the framework of sanctions".
Trump spoke to Moon after leaving Hanoi, asking him to play an "active role as mediator", according to Moon's spokesman.
The spokesman said on Sunday that South Korea would pursue"behind-the-scenes" meetings with the North, possibly including sending a special envoy to Pyongyang.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
33 Comments
Blacklabel
Quite possible. That’s why you don’t do things like that on the same day the President is negotiating something important overseas.
smithinjapan
Blacklabel: "Quite possible."
Only for a person willing to say the buck doesn't stop at him, and shirks the blame. You guys lick his boots for doing that, so no surprise you agree with his sad excuses here, too. And you side with Kim on Otto's death, to boot. Amazing.
JenniSchiebel
The Democratic Party's "star witness" against Trump is a convicted fraudster and perjurer.
He even lied to the very Congress which then later called him back in to speak against Trump again.
As you say nowadays in English, let that sink in.
Deadforgood
Trump once again does not want to take the responsibility of his job. Just the title and fame that he hopes to blow his personal business up after he's done.
Jimizo
The commentary I read seemed to point towards a lack of preparation as key reason for the talks going nowhere.
Can’t we get Fox and Friends, the National Enquirer and racist websites to include educational material useful to President golf cart?
Deadforgood
I guess this is part of it, that and the fact that Kim never planned to give up nuclear capabilities completely to begin with. It was a careless and irresponsible publicity stunt in an attempt to distract the world from the cohen hearing. Simple as that. And because it failed at that too, now Trump needs to legitimize himself to his base.
cdanr
Sure thing, pal. We'll try to work his impeachment proceedings around his travel schedule too. Definitely want to make sure he's in town for those.
No POTUS should be out of town when his longtime fixer testifies about his long years of criminal activity.
Blacklabel
The NK summit failed because it was supposed to fail. NK gave a bad deal and Trump walked. Even your Dem icons agreed.
No amount of “preparation” could turn that deal into a good one. But Trump in the best mood possible, not distracted, maybe something else gets done. But nope, Dems had to pick a time when the President was overseas. The same exact day even.
smithinjapan
Blacklabel: "I agree with Trump"
That's all I asked. Wasn't Kim's fault, and you think he's a great guy. Well done, Blacklabel.
Deadforgood
So you also agree with Trump that Kim and NK did nothing wrong...
There is really no point on blaming the death on Obama when the rest of the kids got out. What Trump did, was protect Kim/NK and throw the blame at the previous administration (which is still America). How patriotic of Trump, isn't it? And you too, for siding with Kim Jong Un.
Strangerland
I guess the president shouldn't have surrounded himself with criminals. That came back to bite him in the a$$.
Poor leadership - a proper leader would never have surrounded himself with criminals that could get him into these troubles.
browny1
Classic Fake news from the Trumpet.
AFAIK the hearing date was set BEFORE the Summit date.
Trump obviously chose that date to take the heat off Cohen's expected Hot Talk.
What better way was there to put the Cohen story on the backpage, than to have a De-nuke signing with the Big Fascist Kim and pave the way for his "I deserve the Nobel Prize" accolades from all the groupies incl Abe-boy.
But the Master of the Art of the Deal failed big time and is now using school-yard tactics and crying unfair - I'm taking my ball home.
No - You are the Master of your own demise Trump - don't go blaming others you wimp.
Blacklabel
Which was scheduled first by the way?
Strangerland
It's all hand-in-hand isn't it. He didn't prepare for the eventuality that surrounding himself with criminals would cause him troubles in the future. Then he didn't prepare for the talks, including how he would respond if they failed.
If he learns a lesson from any of this, it's that he should prepare for all the rest of the mess about to come his way from acting like a thug and surrounding himself with criminals.
Deadforgood
How in the world would Trump be affected by the Cohen hearing if Trump hasn't done anything wrong. Only someone who did something wrong and is nervous about getting caught would be affected by Cohen's hearing. Your logic points to Trump being a criminal, do you not see that?
cdanr
Who committed crime, fraud and perjury at the behest and on behalf of the current President of the United States.
That's some defense you got there.
Deadforgood
It doesn't matter. If Trump did nothing wrong, then the Cohen hearing is unrelated and Trump shouldn't have been bothered by it.
Strangerland
And once again Blacklabel is all over the place. When something happens during Obama's watch, it's Obama's fault. When something happens under Trump's watch, it's Obama's fault.
So much rage manufactured. So much manufacturing.
Deadforgood
Cmon blacklabel, why would the president be affected by cohen's hearing. He did nothing wrong, right? Trump's not related to the cohen hearing, right?? So why would he be affected by it. Why would it matter that they are scheduled on the same day? Why would Trump be nervous and unable to do his job while his decade long fixer is being grilled by the courts if Trump had done nothing wrong?
Blacklabel
Yeah great moral victory of “we blamed Kim” when it causes nuclear missiles start flying around again. I didn’t say Kim had nothing to do with it or did nothing wrong.
to quote your leader: at this point what difference does it make?
Because we must fully blame Kim, NK will never agree to a deal? That’s really what you want? Well I’m sure you want that until a Dem is President sometime after 2025 so Trump can’t be credited.
Blacklabel
The part that happened under trumps watch is: Otto came home.
Strangerland
If Trump can make it work with NK, he will deserve the credit he gets.
It won't excuse him from all the other stuff though. He probably shouldn't have surrounded himself with liars and criminals. It makes people think he may be a liar and a criminal too.
Jimizo
You keep posting this but never deal with the question of why a man like this was so close to Trump for so long.
The best answer I’ve heard so far is all lawyers are scumbags although Giuliani is presumably an exception.
Any good?
Deadforgood
I don't think any sane president republican or democrat would say, "I don't think Kim or NK is responsible for Otto's death or didn't know how one of the only Americans locked up in the gulag was being treated". You've gotta be joking, dude.
Strangerland
Have you not looked into it?
Strangerland
Days away from being dead. On Trump's watch.
Deadforgood
You need to chill out, nobody is blaming your dear Trump for Otto's death. Everybody is blaming Kim and NK. People are calling out Trump for protecting Kim/NK while trashing the previous administration.
rainyday
Man nothing is ever this guy's fault, is it?
No wonder he's been married three times.
Blacklabel
Again it’s liberals that are mad. I’m fine with Trump walking away from a bad deal. I’m also fine with stating the fact that Otto should have been rescued before Trump was ever elected.
dems look bad for scheduling the hearing while he was overseas. So yes it’s possible this impacted the results. NK could have thought they had a chance to take advantage of Trump in a weakened state. Didn’t happen.
Deadforgood
Wouldn't be surprised if he's divorced in the next year or 2 either!
Deadforgood
That's not what he said. Why twist it? He said that its not Kim's fault or NK's fault.
Except they got part of what they wanted, war games cancelled, at no cost.
Strangerland
Me too. But had he prepared better, he wouldn't have needed to go in the first place. Instead, he gave Kim more propaganda power - now Kim can show his people that he walked away from the president of the USA, for the world to see. This makes him look even more powerful. He's not just meeting with the president of the United States of America out of necessity, he's actually sitting in a position so powerful that he can just walk away.
Proper preparation would have prevented this from happening.
Personally, I think it should have been the first thing Trump did when elected president, before anything. Instead, he left that boy there to die. That's like murder.
goldorak
Trump's only getting a taste of his own 'anything goes' medicine.