Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organization, including one in which Washington would pay about 10% of its former level.
In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that U.S. funding for the global health agency remained frozen.
Trump suspended U.S. contributions to the WHO on April 14, accusing it of promoting China's "disinformation" about the coronavirus outbreak and saying his administration would launch a review of the organization. WHO officials denied the claims and China has insisted it was transparent and open.
Fox News, citing a draft letter, reported late on Friday that Trump was poised to restore partial funding to the WHO, matching China's assessed contribution.
The United States was the WHO's biggest donor. If the United States matches China's contribution, as the Fox report indicated, its new funding level will be about one-tenth its previous funding amount of about $400 million per year.
Responding to criticism about resuming payments, Trump said,"This is just one of numerous concepts being considered under which we would pay 10% of what we have been paying over many years, matching much lower China payments. Have not made final decision. All funds are frozen."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
10 Comments
rgcivilian1
Trump suspended U.S. contributions to the WHO on April 14, accusing it of promoting China's "disinformation" about the coronavirus outbreak and saying his administration would launch a review of the organization. Washington would pay about 10% of its former level despite no formal decision.
PTownsend
Globe-wide problems require globe-wide cooperation. US scientists need to work for their colleagues around the world to come up with best ways to deal with this virus and reduce the likelihood of something similar in future.
WHO knows what Trump will do next. His history of flip-flopping and 'intentionally misinforming' have made him the least trustworthy president in US history.
PTownsend
correction above: US scientists need to work WITH their colleagues
Yubaru
Fox News should rename itself to the "Trump Propaganda Network" hell their old slogan was "Fox News, Fair and Balanced" but they had to stop because, well...it aint!
Trump is play politics with the WHO, and he will use this during his upcoming campaign to point to his "leadership" and holding people accountable for causing the US so much suffering and death!
Raw Beer
They should withhold all funding until Taiwan is accepted as a member (as Taiwan).
rainyday
This is one of the reasons Trump is so bad for the world, not just the US. We need a global response to this, and pretty much any other US President, regardless of party, would be taking an active role in leading and coordinating one right now.
Trump though isn’t even taking an active role in leading and coordinating the 50 states, let alone contributing to a global response. Instead he is deliberately undermining that response with BS like this. The WHO has problems, yes, but it is also doing absolutely vital work right now. All Trump is doing is setting fire to that work without proposing anything to replace it.
He’s not just screwing America’s ability to get through this, but that of the rest of the world too.
BertieWooster
Well, after all, corona wasn't entirely China's fault was it? Mostly it was Obama's!
dbsaiya
Playing politics with this pandemic from the very beginning is what led to the catastrophic suffering in this world, beginning with Xi, Tedros, and trump. We don't need trump to be grandstanding now with this statement. The orange flip flop will do whatever to feed his ego and his re-election. China will now fill the vacuum that trump left, and his statement will not change anything since the U.S. under trump is no longer a reliable partner or leader. You burned your bridges dumbo, thanks a lot.
arrestpaul
Paying 10% is only one option being considered by the Trump administration. Paying 0% is another option.
If the WHO chooses to work for China's benefit, to the detriment of the rest of the world, then China should be the major contributor.
bass4funk
The globe is not unified and the WHO or at least its current President who’s cuddling up to China and lying for them isn’t the person to lead the organization.
But we don’t need to, we have no reason, duty or even an obligation to fund an organization that is undermining us or the world.
He can, has been doing that, but it’s the governors who make the final decision and because so many Democrat governors are keeping people from working, you are seeing a slow simmer growing across the entire nation.
They are doing vital work, but it’s not in our best interest to work with any organization or at least, we have the right to hold back funding if an organization like WHO is in the pocket of an adversary that unleashed a virus that has killed so many people and caused misery and damage beyond repair. I’d fault him for not taking aggressive action against the Chinese, but seeing how the WHO will be more careful now, they need the funding more than we need them, so I don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes, but I’m pretty sure, they got an earful and are now walking a very thin and tight line.
What? He’s not screwing up the US, people want to work, he supports them, the rest of the world however should worry about themselves.