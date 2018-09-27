Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump says he prefers to keep Rosenstein in his job

7 Comments
NEW YORK

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would prefer to keep Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in his job, after the New York Times reported Rosenstein had suggested secretly recording Trump and recruiting Cabinet members to remove the president from office.

"I'm talking with him. We've had a good talk. He said he never said it. He said he doesn't believe. He said he has a lot of respect for me. And he was very nice. And we'll see," he said at a news conference, when asked if he would fire Rosenstein.

"My preference would be to keep him and to let him finish up," Trump said, without explaining what he would like Rosenstein to finish working on.

Rosenstein currently oversees Special Counsel Robert Mueller's independent investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Russia denies interfering. Rosenstein is often the target of Trump's anger.

The White House on Monday announced Trump would meet with Rosenstein on Thursday after conflicting news media reports that Rosenstein would soon leave his post. But on Wednesday, Trump said he could delay the meeting for fear of distracting from a Senate hearing on Brett Kavanaugh, his nominee to join the Supreme Court.

7 Comments
It appears the Democrats planted the story to try to provoke President Trump into firing Rosenstein. Perhaps because they wanted to claim more “obstruction “ or because Mueller is about to indict Tony Podesta.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Good, let him taint the whole thing with discredibility and confusion.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Trump must be taking medication given he's acting like an adult at the moment.

Trump is tainting everything with discredibility and confusion.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

So much for critical discourse where assertions are supported by evidence, facts aren't ignored, and hyperbole not employed.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

@clabush t appears the Democrats planted the story to try to provoke President Trump into firing Rosenstein

Do you have any evidence showing this? infowars? RT? Fox 'news'? Or is this another flame.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

WHEW! I thought we were going to lose the mastermind behind the witch hunt but Trump will keep him.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"My preference would be to keep him and to let him finish up," Trump said, without explaining what he would like Rosenstein to finish working on.

Amazing. The usual internet suspects, and media outlets, jumped on the vague suggestion that Rosenstein was going to be fired. Based on what, specifically. Isn't that how the Pizzagate conspiracy theory was started? Rumors on the internet? Doesn't the media outlets have the time, money, and manpower to actually verify these stories before they lead with them?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

