world

Trump says he will make Florida his permanent residence

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence instead of his Trump Tower apartment in New York City.

Trump has owned the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach since 1985 and has spent more time there during his presidency than at his penthouse apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York.

"My family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence," Trump said on Twitter.

"Despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," he said, referring to New York.

A life-long New Yorker, Trump was raised in the city's Queens borough and later moved to Manhattan. Trump Tower serves as both his residence and the headquarters of the Trump Organization, his real estate company.

"As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!" Trump said.

Trump, a Republican, has feuded with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats.

"Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway. He's all yours, Florida," Cuomo said in a tweet.

De Blasio said on Twitter: "Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever."

Trump filed to change his primary residence in late September in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, the New York Times reported.

Trump is running for re-election in November 2020 and, if he wins, would make the White House his home until January 2025.

