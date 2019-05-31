Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the White House Thursday before leaving for Colorado. Photo: REUTERS
world

Trump says impeachment is 'dirty, filthy, disgusting word'

5 Comments
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday scornfully rejected 'disgusting' talk among Democrats about launching an impeachment inquiry against him in the aftermath of the Russia probe, saying he did nothing to merit such an outcome.

Talking to reporters on the White House South Lawn ahead of a trip to Colorado, Trump grew animated in reacting to a statement from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday.

Mueller said his report on Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice and indicated it was up to Congress to decide whether he should be impeached.

Mueller's statement fueled an increase in calls from Democratic lawmakers for impeachment proceedings, and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, reacting to Mueller's statement, said "nothing is off the table."

Asked if he expected to be impeached, Trump said: "I don't see how ... It's a dirty, filthy, disgusting word ... It's a giant presidential harassment."

He cited the U.S. Constitution's language that a president can be charged with "high crimes and misdemeanors."

"There was no crime. There was no misdemeanor," he said.

While House Democrats have yet to decide whether to pursue impeachment, they are pressing forward with a number of investigations spinning off from the Russia probe.

The Trump administration is fighting those congressional efforts, including an attempt by the Democratic chairman of the House tax-writing panel to obtain the president's tax returns.

The top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden, said on Thursday the U.S. Treasury had been "unresponsive" to questions about Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's decision not to comply with the House demand for Trump's returns, and he threatened to attempt to block any Treasury nominees if the department was not forthcoming.

"Congress has a constitutional obligation to conduct oversight of the executive branch," he said in a statement.

In a morning tweet, Trump had left the impression that he was acknowledging that Russian interference helped him win the 2016 election over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Answering questions from reporters, he later said the exact opposite.

"No, Russia did not help me get elected," he said, adding that he needed no help in winning the election.

Trump heaped scorn on Mueller, calling him "totally conflicted" in part because he had wanted to head the FBI.

"I told him NO. The next day he was named Special Counsel - A total Conflict of Interest. NICE!," Trump said on Twitter, without providing evidence that Mueller, a Republican, had sought the FBI job.

Speaking to reporters, Trump also said that Mueller is a close friend of former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired weeks after taking office in early 2017.

"I think Mueller is a true 'never Trumper,'" Trump said.

(Tongue in cheek) See "words" do hurt! Particularly when it comes to Trump!

Dude has got to get a thicker skin!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Reminds me of a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote about a con man house guest: “The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons.”

"I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected"

Why isn't this the headline? Why isn't it the whole front page? Trump has finally acknowledged that Russia helped him get elected.

Donald J. Trump 

@realDonaldTrump

Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax...And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist. So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media,.....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Trump says impeachment is 'dirty, filthy, disgusting word'

Perfect for Trump.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Given Donny's track record regarding intelligence, we can take this statement straight to bankruptcy court.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

