Trump says Sessions' safe in job at least until November

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was safe in his job at least until the November congressional elections, Bloomberg News reported after interviewing the U.S. leader.
"I just would love to have him do a great job," Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying. It said the president declined to comment when asked whether he would keep Sessions in office beyond November.
Trump has repeatedly attacked Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign. After the recusal, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the probe, which Trump has called a"witch hunt."
Trump said in the Bloomberg News interview he viewed the Mueller probe as an "illegal investigation."
The president resumed his attacks on Sessions last week, accusing him of never fully exerting control over the Justice Department. Sessions, in a rare rebuttal, responded that he took control of the department the day he became attorney general and would not allow it to be "improperly influenced by political considerations."
Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday that Sessions"doesn't understand what is happening underneath his command position." He charged that Mueller's probe was "highly conflicted" and that "real corruption goes untouched."
Some Republican lawmakers have predicted that Trump would replace Sessions, a former U.S. senator, after the Nov 6 elections.
Senator Lindsey Graham, who is close to Trump and a defender of Sessions, said last week he believed Trump would appoint a new attorney general but should wait until the elections, in which Republicans are seeking to maintain control of both the House of Representatives and Senate.
bones
Hahahahahahahahaha!
this is so hilarious.
PTownsend
but who knows what he'll say next week and the week after that.
Is he confusing dictator or king with president?
Further proof, as if any more could be needed, that he's just another slimy politician, just another me-first, party-first hack. But that's what you get when you elect a slimy businessman.
bass4funk
Not when it comes to Sessions.
Recently, I think that’s the bigger question for the left.
No, every President needs an AG that they can rely and depend on and one that has the Presidents back. Holder protected Obama like a mother bear would her cub. Almost all does, this man on every turn has to look for Sessions. Last year all of the Senate Republicans said to the president if he threatened to fire sessions, there would be hell to pay, but now Lindsey Graham and Grassley have a now came to the conclusion that it’s probably time that session goes, so now the president has the greenlight and the blessing of the senators to get rid of him. Now the president can do it with the blessing of the Senate and doesn’t have to worry about any repercussions. Sessions is a dead man walking.
PTownsend
I'd say the AG's job first and foremost would be to ensure the Constitution (which is broader than the 2nd Amendment) is upheld and the needs of the nation are looked after.
I don't believe Sessions should have ever been selected. I'll be glad to see him go, but with Trump his replacement might even be worse.
katsu78
Please quit trying to run the Presidency like a reality TV show! Only idiots want politics to be entertaining. Most of us want it to be dull, efficient, and effective.
bass4funk
I agree, now tell Eric Holder that, obviously he didn’t listen to what you said.
No one knows. But at least he should have an AG that will look into a lot of these accusations that are going on in the left instead of just not getting involved into anything. I have never seen anything like that with any of the previous Presidents. I don’t blame Trump for being frustrated with this guy.
SuperLib
Trump is just looking to fire Mueller to end the investigation. Some people support obstruction of justice, some people don't.