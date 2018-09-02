Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump, Sessions approved of Putin meeting proposal: former campaign adviser

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions both supported a proposal during the 2016 campaign that Trump meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, lawyers for a former campaign adviser said in a court filing late on Friday.

The account of the former adviser, George Papadopoulos, appeared to contradict the testimony of Sessions to Congress in November 2017 that he had "pushed back" against the proposal by Papadopoulos at a March 31, 2016, campaign meeting.

Trump has said he does not remember much of what happened at the "very unimportant" campaign meeting memorialized in a photo that Trump posted on Instagram of roughly a dozen men sitting around a table, including Trump, Sessions and Papadopoulos.

"While some in the room rebuffed George's offer, Mr Trump nodded with approval and deferred to Mr Sessions who appeared to like the idea and stated that the campaign should look into it," Papadopoulos' lawyers wrote in the court filing, which argued for leniency ahead of a sentencing hearing next week.

Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty in October to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts, has been cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Friday's court filing confirmed reporting by Reuters in March about the apparent difference between Sessions' testimony and how others recounted his reaction to the proposal at the March 2016 meeting.

"Attorney General Sessions has publicly testified under oath about his recollection of this meeting, and he stands by his testimony," Washington lawyer Charles Cooper, who represents Sessions, said in an email to Reuters.

Outside lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Feel Like a Superstar at MariCar: Become a Go-Kart Guide on Your Working Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 3/3: How Do I Collect?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon