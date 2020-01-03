Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump tells Erdogan foreign interference complicating Libya

WASHINGTON/ANKARA

U.S. President Donald Trump told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday that outsiders were complicating the situation in Libya, the White House said.

It was not clear which countries or entities Trump was referring to, and a White House statement offered no other details.

Ankara passed a bill allowing troop deployment to Tripoli that paves the way for Turkey-Libya military cooperation.

Although the deployment is not imminent, Erdogan has said troops would support Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord, which is fending off an offensive by General Khalifa Haftar's forces that are backed by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Trump and Erdogan "stressed the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional issues," the Turkish presidency said in a statement about the call, adding that they also discussed Syria.

At least eight people were killed on Wednesday when the Syrian army launched missiles that struck a shelter for displaced families in Idlib province, witnesses and residents said.

"The leaders agreed on the need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria, in order to protect civilians," the White House said in its statement.

All started by the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who ordered the bombing of the country that had the highest ranking in Africa on the UN's Human Development Index.

Some of the best infrastructure and most orderly government in the Arab world was obliterated by NATO in 2011.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

