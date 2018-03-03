Trump tweets: 'Trade wars are good, and easy to win'

A day after announcing steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that "trade wars are good, and easy to win".
Trump said on Thursday that the United States would apply duties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum to protect U.S. producers, although White House officials later said some details still needed to be ironed out.
"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump's tweet read. "Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!"
Fears of an escalating trade war triggered selloffs on Wall Street and in Asia and Europe, hitting the share prices of steelmakers and manufacturers supplying U.S. markets particularly hard.
Trump believes the tariffs will safeguard American jobs, but many economists say the impact of price increases for users of steel and aluminum, such as the auto and oil industries, will destroy more jobs than curbs on imports create.
Australia's trade minister said the measures risked triggering retaliation from other economies and could cost jobs, on Friday, while China predicted harm to trade if other countries followed the example of the United States.
In Brussels, the European Commission called the step a blatant intervention that amounted to protectionism. However, while promising to act "firmly", it made no mention of retaliation but instead spoke of counter-measures that conformed to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
Brussels will join other countries in challenging the measures at the WTO and says it will also look into safeguard measures.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
gokai_wo_maneku
The US still thinks it is the center of the world and should be the boss. Someone should let the US know that this is no longer the case. It is China's world now. Even more so as Trump withdraws the US from the world.
CrazyJoe
He isn't the first head of Government to have no clue about economics. But he is probably the most ignorant of history, and the most resistant to expert advice. Only a fool could believe that trade wars are good and that eliminating trade deficits by simply stopping trade will bring prosperity. He's an idiot and his "base" will be the biggest losers, as ever.
Every day this man proves to us how unfit he is for office. Sad
Trump voters, this is on you! Shame on all of you.
katsu78
One might think that maybe Trump was trying to destroy the US economy so that he could try to lure more "economically anxious" white men to his banner next election...
...but early word from White House insiders is that this is mostly a tantrum resulting from Hope Hicks leaving. Trump the bully wants a fight against someone and he doesn't care if he alienates our allies or hurts American businesses in the process. "Gorilla Channel" was a prank, but Trump's lust for conflict whenever he is down make it totally believable.
nostromo
I think economists on both "the left" and "the right" would strongly disagree with this nonsensical statement...once again Trump shows he hasnt got a clue...
OssanAmerica
With this man it's a facepalm once every three weeks...
domtoidi
Japan and China have been selling US bonds and this could make them sell even more.
We’re looking into the abyss and Trump is going to push everyone over the edge.
Matt Hartwell
I reckon he is doing this as a short term tactic in an attempt to scare and try to gain leverage over competitors.
He might get some joy from that short term. Some of America's competitors might show a stronger willingness to compromise over what they consider non-core issues or industries for them.
But medium-long term its dumb
He will flirt with this stuff until corporate America makes it clear it wont tolerate this nonsense. The Republicans & Democrats are same same, both are in bed with big business, both depend on their donations.
Aly Rustom
No war of any kind is good.
dcog9065
That’s not good. The cynic might say that he is actually preparing the ground for acceptance of a trade war, rather than jokingly alluding to one that will never happen, like a troll might.
Either way, there aren’t too many things that America would regret more than a full on trade war with multiple countries around the world at the same time
bass4funk
As much as I admire the President, I’m not really on board on this one. I’m all for protecting Americans and Americans first, but I think he got some serious bad advice from someone. I sure hope he rethinks his rather stunning decision on this.
SuperLib
It's going to be fun to hear Trump supporters cheering for bad economic policy. I give them 2, maybe 3 sentences on the topic before they exhaust their knowledge of economics and default to America, Trump strong, screw our allies, then liberals, liberals, what about, Mueller, liberals.
Matt Hartwell
From what I've read, the President under the U.S model can put 100% tariffs on everything if they like. There is no oversight by Congress. No votes need to be taken. Pretty scary if he decides to fully embrace that power.
This could never happen in Australia. The opposition would tear any P.M to shreds. The media would crucify them if economic opinion pointed to a strong negative. Prime Ministers under the parliamentary model don't have anything like the power of a President to do stuff on their own.
bass4funk
What?! Oh, please, I’ve never heard liberals say anything of concrete sense when it comes to economic polices except when they always go back to their favorite key points and that’s income redistribution and raising taxes, yes let’s screw all Americans.
Tommy Jones
Every three weeks? You're being generous.
Hahahahaha! You think Trump got bad advice. Sure, it couldn't be because he's completely inept. Must be because he got bad advice.
. . .
The intellectual dishonesty of certain posters is appaling.
PTownsend
Are you suggesting someone's taking advantage of the 'Einstein of business and economics' lack of knowledge of business and economics?
Or is he helping his old friend and globalist partner Carl Icahn?
https://www.thestreet.com/story/14508821/1/icahn-sells-31-million-of-stock-in-company-that-s-tumbled-on-trump-tariff.html
How about Jared? Could he have also used insider info? But then that's his main role, isn't it. How about Trump's shares? His tax info would tell.
commanteer
If Trump wants to be the most economically inept president, he has a long ways to go. FDR was likely the worst of the last 100 years, and yet is rarely covered that way in textbooks. Nixon is another that comes to mind, though he is a distant 2nd.
I do find it funny that the left is suddenly for free trade, now that Trump is against it. Do these people have no principles at all?
PTownsend
Do you think there might be a relationship between FDR being 'likely the worst' and 'rarely covered that way in textbooks'?
Taking an Occam's Razor-ish approach, I'd say most textbooks are based on accepted principles of the subjects they cover. That could possibly be why most econ. textbooks (I stopped at 200 level so I'm far from expert) do NOT say FDR was 'likely the worst'.
Could you provide links to commonly used textbooks that support your claim?
Jimizo
Let’s see which category of Tweet this one falls into. Trump basically has four - trash, grandstanding, lies and stupidity. He sometimes shows the ability to create a tweet which can sit happily in more than one category.
This is Class A, pure stupidity even by his standards. A real peach this one.
PTownsend
@comm I'd forgotten about Milton Friedman and the 'Chicago School'. As I recall, they would most likely say FDR was probably wrong in his approach. But would they say 'likely the worst'?
And by saying FDR and Nixon were worse, by assailing 'the left' (whatever that means) are you trying to take attention away from Trump?
The 'otherguys did it', 'otherguys are worse' defenses of Trump suggest Trump supporters cannot find ways to defend him.
That's a good sign.
bass4funk
Yes, wrong advice. Inept people don’t make billions. By the way, where is Rosie O’Donnel? Lol
Oh, of course I’m behind the President, but when I think he’s wrong on a policy issue, I would be critical in voicing my criticism. Super, I’m not a liberal, I’m not part of the collective. I do have independent thought.
No, they just did it, look at California, the most unlivable State. Gee, who knew?
PTownsend
I think we need to wait for the Trump decipherers to interpret what he meant. They may well say he didn't say it, it was fake news, he was being sarcastic, he was playing 4-D chess, he's only trying to help Putin who's really a good friend to the 'west'..
Or they could fall back on plain old whataboutery: hillaryobamalibsleftdems. SMH & ROFL
oldman_13
Probably learned economics from Trump U. Lol
Laguna
Trump's got to learn he can't treat economics as he does his wives. Economics fight back.
bass4funk
How did Jared get into the conversation? I know it’s Saturday morning, but.....
Probably most liberals attended the Trump U. ROFL!
bass4funk
Ivana fought back and how! Oh, Liberals and their sad attempt at humor. Lol
quercetum
This takes some serious number crunching. Any economists here care to comment?
Strangerland
I just looked at it - and it doesn't support your claims.
Not you obviously.
bones
trump sure has a lot of time to tweet , golf and watch Fox News.
As for his claim about creating jobs, if memory serves me correctly, this is the same trump who used Chinese steel for some of his buildings,yea he can be trusted:-/
SuperLib
It's just going to drive a wedge between us and our allies and will benefit our enemies, like Putin and China.
And the top 1% will probably figure out some good financial schemes to make more money while Main Street sees inflation rise.
Tommy Jones
If they have daddy's billions to start with and others actually run their organizations, the do.
Just as I thought, no cite. You could have at least plagiarized an answer like you did yesterday.
The same way Rosie O'Donnel did:
>
bass4funk
Yeah it does. Fresh off the press. Remember, I’m born and bred there. I know it like the back of my hand.
https://kste.iheart.com/featured/the-sean-hannity-show/content/2018-03-01-california-chaos-the-liberal-state-is-ranked-worst-place-to-live-in-the-usa/
Hiro S Nobumasa
LagunaToday 09:17 am JST
Hahaha!
What a good read to start my day!
Lizz
Trump believes the tariffs will safeguard American jobs, but many economists say the impact of price increases for users of steel and aluminum, such as the auto and oil industries, will destroy more jobs than curbs on imports create.
___
It depends on the countries involved. China would more than likely take the moral high ground as the defender of the global trading system and not retaliate in a big way, just like they didn't with the tariffs on solar panels.
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 08:07 am JST
I would expect a halfway competent leader to be able to tell the difference between good advice and bad. Wouldn't you?
No, they lose them. How many billions has Trump lost, incidentally?
stocktrader
An another excellent way to increase inflation, thus increase domestic wages.
Jimizo
Bass is linking to Sean Hannity...
Fair and balanced as always.
1glenn
"I can't do anything athletic, I've got a bone spur!"
"I'm not a puppet, you are!"
"No collusion! Fake news!"
"Largest inauguration crowd in history!"
"Trade wars are good, and easy to win!"
and last, but not least,.....(drum roll)......"You can't impeach me! I quit!"
PTownsend
Some say Carl Icahn, Trump's friend and advisor, might have had prior awareness of Trump's latest proposal. (see link to 'globalist' icahn)
Given Jared has had direct access to Trump and is aware of the decisions he makes, and given Jared has been alleged to have been involved in insider trading (among other unethical acts), it's not to much of a leap to think Jared might have done some insider trading himself, along with Icahn and who knows who else.
After all, Jared's got huge family debts to pay back.
Speculation, I know, but when this is the most unethical white house in modern history (at least back to Nixon and Spiro Agnew), only Trump's hardest core true believers would not question what's going on his ever deepening swamp.
Lizz
From what I've read, the President under the U.S model can put 100% tariffs on everything if they like
Anti dumping tariffs to bring steel and other products up to market value are fine. Obama imposed those without much impact. But because they pose a threat to U.S. national security ? I don't think so. Demand for steel is declining mostly due to automation. This is going to do nothing to reverse long term trends and may even help them along.
bass4funk
Yeah, but if I go by that alone, then we could call every President incompetent.
And how much more did he make, not including what he has now and once he leaves the White House. So either way, he’ll have more than all of us on JT combined.
Whoooa! Where were you the last 8 years!??
Question you should, but the left are compulsively and overly obsessed with this administration, so much so that it’s borderline mental. If the left keep it up, they won’t even be able to win seats in the midterm.
Tommy Jones
Hannity is definitely a credible source of info.
And even after the retraction, Sean Hannity continues to promote the conspiracy theory on his Twitter, radio show, and website.
https://www.google.co.jp/amp/s/thinkprogress.org/fox-news-cnn-retraction-6fffbc589fe6/amp/
Personal anecdotes don't help arguments.
Nope.
In reality where people know that Trump takes the cake for lack of ethics. I know that in the unicornverse it's different.
Calling out the constant stupidity and incompetence of this WH is not being obsessed. Constantly questioning whether the president is a citizen or a christian is being obsessed. Right back at you, homie.
If the left keep flipping seats like they have been in special elections, the midterms should be a bloodbath. That said, I never underestimate the power of stupidity (what got Trump elected), so don't make predictions on the outcome of elections.
FizzBit
Agree!! Those millionaires, SJW's, lefties, MSM lackeys, Hollywood freaks, LGBTQGH??, etc, who put their faith and trust in Hillary. hahahaha
Tommy Jones
Fizz: Don't you have conspiracies about 9/11 to run down?