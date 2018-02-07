Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Turkey says no disagreements with Russia over Syria operation

0 Comments
ISTANBUL

Turkey and Russia have no disagreements over Ankara's air and ground offensive into northern Syria's Afrin region and the two countries are in close contact over the operation, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Turkey launched "Operation Olive Branch" two weeks ago targeting the YPG Kurdish militia in Afrin, opening a new front in Syria's seven-year-old, multi-sided civil war. Russia is the main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"We do not have any disagreements with Russia. We continue our contacts with Russia," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with TGRT Haber, when asked about possible tensions with Moscow over Afrin.

"We need to inform each other in a timely manner, especially(regarding) air strikes and the developments in the field. We contact them in real time or in advance."

He also said Turkish forces had finished building a sixth observation point in Syria's Idlib region.

Under a deal reached with Tehran and Moscow to try to reduce fighting between pro-government forces and mainly Islamist insurgents in northwestern Syria, Turkey has agreed to set up 12 observation posts in Idlib and neighbouring provinces.

But the "de-escalation" in violence they were supposed to monitor has halted. In December the Syrian army, helped by Iran-backed militias and heavy Russian air power, launched a major offensive to take territory in Idlib province.

Idlib is one of the last main strongholds of anti-Assad rebels who have been driven from most of their bastions in Syria since Russia joined the war on the side of the Damascus government in 2015.

Turkey, a NATO member, has long been one of the main allies of the anti-Assad rebels.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cold Comforts: From OTC Japanese Drugs to Home Remedies for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb.5-Feb.11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Yuasa

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

School Events: February & March 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After Friends Move Away From Japan

Savvy Tokyo