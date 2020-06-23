Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Two more Trump campaign staff members at Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Two more staff members of President Donald Trump's campaign who were in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his rally on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Trump campaign spokesman said on Monday.

The campaign said on Saturday hours before the rally, Trump's first since March, that six members of the campaign's advance staff had tested positive.

"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus," spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. "These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event."

The White House and Trump campaign largely brushed away concerns ahead of the event about holding a rally with thousands of people despite warnings from health officials against gathering in large groups.

Most people at the rally did not wear masks.

The arena had thousands of empty seats on Saturday, a blow to Trump, who revels in large crowds, and his campaign, which had said demand outstripped the number of tickets available for the event.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog