world

U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

8 Comments
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON

The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

In a statement, the U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. It did not disclose whether it believed anyone was killed or injured.

The strikes came at the direction of President Joe Biden, the second time he has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia since taking office five months ago. Biden last ordered limited strikes against a target in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq.

"As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The Pentagon said the facilities targeted were used by Iran-backed militia, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada.

Great job US.

Protect your brave servicemen and women.

So much for the “conservative” narrative that Biden is weak on Iran.

JsapcToday  08:00 am JST

OK, so attacking Palestine without looking at the other side constitutes islamophobia, right?

Is the United States Islamaphobic because it attacked Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria?

I wonder if the libs here think the US had the right to defend itself against attacks by Islamic terrorists.

Silence.

Yeah that whole thing about a President having to inform Congress. What happened to that requirement?

People should be educating themselves instead of asking elementary questions on JT:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/war_powers

Now, if you unspin the propaganda, and put it in reality based terms, you get

American occupation forces attacked Syrian and Iraqi defense forces over their attacks aimed at enforcing the democratically elected governments of Syria and Iraq's request for the US to comply with international law and leave their territories.

Of course, put that way, the US looks like the bad guys, so that isn't what the article says unless you have done the work of digging for, and remembering, the facts.

last time under orange guy

Schumer: "When the security of the nation is at stake, decisions must not be made in a vacuum," Schumer said. "The framers of the constitution gave war powers to the legislature and made the executive the commander-in-chief for the precise reason of forcing the two branches of government to consult with one another when it came to matters of war and of peace."

pelosi: The strike was carried out without an "authorization for use of military force" against Iran and without the consultation of Congress, the speaker said.

now: totally fine. Good job Joe!

Blacklabel: Yeah that whole thing about a President having to inform Congress. What happened to that requirement?

Tried that under Obama's red line in Syria. He discussed strikes after chemical weapons were used. Republicans wanted nothing to do with it, instead choosing to take a back seat and invent way to criticize Obama.

You did it to yourself.

BlacklabelToday  09:06 am JST

Yeah that whole thing about a President having to inform Congress. What happened to that requirement?

Good question; I wondered the same, but of course the libs--who are too busy with pushing forward important matters like critical race theory-- give Sippy Cup Joe a free pass to bomb Islamic terrorists; interesting though how they support Islamic terrorists attacking our allies.

P. SmithToday  09:14 am JST

People should be educating themselves instead of asking elementary questions on JT:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/war_powers

So it is ok for the US to take action against Islamic terrorist militia? Do the libs here support these air strikes? Anyone brave enough to answer?

Anyway in the Constitution:

 These provisions require cooperation between the President and Congress regarding military affairs, with Congress funding or declaring the operation and the President directing it.

