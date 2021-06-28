U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.
In a statement, the U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. It did not disclose whether it believed anyone was killed or injured.
The strikes came at the direction of President Joe Biden, the second time he has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia since taking office five months ago. Biden last ordered limited strikes against a target in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq.
"As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The Pentagon said the facilities targeted were used by Iran-backed militia, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada.
8 Comments
Commodore Perry
Great job US.
Protect your brave servicemen and women.
P. Smith
So much for the “conservative” narrative that Biden is weak on Iran.
Commodore Perry
JsapcToday 08:00 am JST
Is the United States Islamaphobic because it attacked Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria?
I wonder if the libs here think the US had the right to defend itself against attacks by Islamic terrorists.
Silence.
Blacklabel
Yeah that whole thing about a President having to inform Congress. What happened to that requirement?
P. Smith
People should be educating themselves instead of asking elementary questions on JT:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/war_powers
RichardPearce
Now, if you unspin the propaganda, and put it in reality based terms, you get
American occupation forces attacked Syrian and Iraqi defense forces over their attacks aimed at enforcing the democratically elected governments of Syria and Iraq's request for the US to comply with international law and leave their territories.
Of course, put that way, the US looks like the bad guys, so that isn't what the article says unless you have done the work of digging for, and remembering, the facts.
Blacklabel
last time under orange guy
now: totally fine. Good job Joe!
SuperLib
Tried that under Obama's red line in Syria. He discussed strikes after chemical weapons were used. Republicans wanted nothing to do with it, instead choosing to take a back seat and invent way to criticize Obama.
You did it to yourself.
Commodore Perry
BlacklabelToday 09:06 am JST
Good question; I wondered the same, but of course the libs--who are too busy with pushing forward important matters like critical race theory-- give Sippy Cup Joe a free pass to bomb Islamic terrorists; interesting though how they support Islamic terrorists attacking our allies.
P. SmithToday 09:14 am JST
So it is ok for the US to take action against Islamic terrorist militia? Do the libs here support these air strikes? Anyone brave enough to answer?
Anyway in the Constitution:
These provisions require cooperation between the President and Congress regarding military affairs, with Congress funding or declaring the operation and the President directing it.