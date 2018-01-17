Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. government shutdown looms amid harsh immigration exchange

0 Comments
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON

Partisan finger-pointing over immigration policy on Tuesday left the U.S. Congress and the White House stumbling closer to a possible federal government shutdown by the end of the week, although Wall Street held out hopes for a deal to prevent that.

Republicans who control Congress are expected to try to push another stopgap funding bill and get it to President Donald Trump's desk before Friday's midnight deadline.

But there are perils. Conservatives want a large increase in defense spending that such a bill would not provide. Many Democrats might withhold their support unless immigration policy is addressed.

The negotiating climate has become increasingly poisonous after a sudden halt last week in talks toward a deal to shield so-called Dreamers -- immigrants brought into the country illegally as children -- from deportation.

The Republican president rejected a bipartisan agreement reached by a group of senators. Divisions between Republicans and Democrats then deepened amid an uproar over Trump's reported use of the word "shithole" when speaking about African countries last week. Trump has denied using that word.

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham on Tuesday blamed White House staff for altering Trump's positive view on the bipartisan agreement on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects the Dreamers. "I will say I don't think the president was well-served by his staff," Graham said.

House of Representatives Republicans were scheduled to huddle on Tuesday night to try to figure out how best to avoid a government shutdown, congressional aides said.

If a temporary "continuing resolution" to keep the government operating results, it would be the fourth such measure since the 2018 federal fiscal year began on Oct 1, a sign of Washington's serious struggles to pass spending legislation.

These stopgap measures have become routine, with 112 of them passed since 1998, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, which advocates fiscal responsibility.

Analyst Ed Mills at financial firm Raymond James said another short-term extension is expected. "This is likely to be a week of brinkmanship and the potential of a government shutdown is elevated. Should a shutdown occur, we do not expect much of a market reaction," Mills noted.

"We should all be kicked out if that happens," Graham told reporters about a possible shutdown.

Yet there also is little appetite for another short-term measure.

No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer said Democrats have not decided whether they will support another continuing resolution and "can kick the can down the road one more time."

The slim Republican margin of control in the U.S. Senate means Trump's party will need some Democratic support to resolve the government funding stand-off. Democrats have said they want a spending bill that protects the Dreamer immigrants, mostly Hispanic young adults.

Talks also continued on related issues, including how to fund a children's healthcare program and to establish higher spending caps for the U.S. military and other domestic programs.

House Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden was pushing for a six-year reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to be passed this week, possibly as part of a stopgap spending bill, a House Republican aide said.

Trump and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin have traded accusations over the collapse of the immigration talks.

Durbin intends to introduce the bipartisan agreement as legislation on Wednesday, spokesman Ben Marter said. But it was not yet clear whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would schedule it for a floor debate and vote.

Trump said in September he was terminating the DACA program, launched by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, effective in March. Congress has until then to pass legislation to protect the roughly 700,000 Dreamers from deportation and give them work permits.

Trump said he was willing to make a deal to help the Dreamers, but insisted that funding for border security, including his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border opposed by Democrats, be included in any spending package.

"The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Democrats have done all they can to avert a shutdown and the ball is with the Republicans, said Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat. "It is preventable," Durbin said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan and Save Money with InJapan

A new website offers easy deals to help explore Japan on a budget

injapan.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Bijin Bayashi Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Hagi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide To the Best ‘Lost in Translation’ Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Health & Beauty

3 Common Japanese Health Practices (That Aren’t Hard To Follow)

Savvy Tokyo